Shopping.io took to its official Medium to announce its recent partnership with VeChain. The partnership was struck to enable VET holders to shop on Amazon, Ebay, Walmart, and Etsy using their VET coins. VET holders across seven countries will be able to use this feature to shop using their VET coins.

Starting from July 9th, VET coin holders will receive a 2% discount on all items when they use VET to make purchases for the first two weeks. This is to incentivize VET holders to utilize this partnership. And hopefully, this will help to bring in new users for both VeChain and Shopping.io to increase their consumer base.

Making Crypto Mainstream

Shopping.io launched the partnership in line with their efforts to partner with all of the top cryptocurrencies. Also, Shopping.io partners with new and exciting projects that match the vision of the company. Which is that of a future where crypto is mainstream.

Arbel Arif who is the Founder and CEO of Shopping.io commented on this vision for the company. To him, the partnership with VeChain has been a huge accomplishment for Shopping.io.

VET currently trading at $0.0765 | Source: VETUSD on TradingView.com

“VeChain is an absolutely huge accomplishment for shopping.io because of their passionate community and longevity in the space,” said Arbel Arif. “We are excited to see what more the future might bring through this partnership.”

This partnership will enable VET holders to shop for everyday items, electronics, and novelty pieces. A move that gets the crypto space one step closer to crypto adoption in the e-commerce space.

Partnering with VeChain will further help to hasten the growth and maturity of Shopping.io in the industry. Bringing consumers even closer to being able to use their VET coins everywhere.

About VeChain And Shopping.io

VeChain uses a network of computers to operate a blockchain system that allows businesses to build and run decentralized applications. This enables businesses to enhance their supply chain management and business processes.

VeChain hopes to streamline these processes and also the information flow for complex supply chains. The decentralized blockchain does this through the use of a distributed ledger technology called DLT.

Shopping.io acts as a bridge between e-commerce businesses and cryptocurrencies. The company allows users to be able to purchase items from the top e-commerce players in the industry.

Providing crypto e-commerce onboarding and fulfillment services internationally, Shopping.io is the first of its kind to achieve this.

Shopping.io currently owns two native coins, namely $SPI, and $GSPI. The company also operates its own staking system spi.club.

The partnership between VeChain and Shopping.io opens up more possibilities of partnership with other projects to enable e-commerce with crypto purchases.

