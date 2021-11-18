Verlux – the Cardano based project building a Decentralized Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace, has been welcomed by enthusiasts to the crypto space as over 30% of their 250 million tokens allotted for seed sale has been filled within hours. Since their launch, the crypto community has been buzzing following the belief that Verlux is on the front foot to tap into the limitless potential of NFT ecosystem.

Verlux is a Cross-Chain NFT marketplace, built on the Cardano blockchain. Other than having a Marketplace which allows users to mint and trade their NFTs, Verlux is especially unique as its novel feature allows users to swap NFTs from other blockchain to the Cardano blockchain to utilize the low transaction fees, security and speed of the network.

Verlux has been garnering lots of traction from the Cardano and NFT community at large as the project has come with innovations which solves an inherent problem within the NFT ecosystem.

$VLX Utility

$VLX is the utility token of Verlux, having a supply cap of 1 billion tokens. $VLX token will be used to power transactions in the Verlux ecosystem.

In the Verlux marketplace, $VLX will have various use cases as will be used to facilitate NFT transactions, staked to participate in NFT farming and serve as a community governance system where users can vote on platform developments that should be implemented.

How To Join $VLX Token Sale

Initial investors who wish to acquire some $VLX tokens at the seed sale can visit the $VLX token sale page.

During the Seed Sale, the allotted 250 million $VLX tokens will be in supply at the rate of 0.0018 ADA per token with a minimum purchase of 200 ADA and maximum buy of 15,000 ADA.

Guide On How To Join The Seed Sale for early birds.

About Verlux

Even with so many constraints, the NFT eco-system is still in its early stages and continues to expand day by day. Verlux NFT global market is on a quest to continuously drive innovation, offer solutions, and grow the NFT eco-system to explore its endless possibilities, with many characteristics under advancement that will be fully launched soon and others scheduled for upcoming updates.

Verlux would be the first of its kind in history. It is an amazing idea for the nearish term and one to keep an eye on.

