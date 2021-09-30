Warena, the first personalized and play-to-earn NFT metaverse game, secured over $1.5 million in their latest fundraising efforts from renowned blockchain investors Genesis Builders, DAOMaker, Master Ventures, Momentum 6, Animoca, Polygon, Clovers Ventures, Infinity Capital & more.

Warena gives you everything you want from an NFT game. It’s a play-to-earn metaverse that allows you to personalize your in-game characters and interact with characters from other universes like Cat Gunner and Axie Infinity in Warena combat games. Warena features thrilling action-survival gameplay where human and zombie teams face off against each other in a zombie apocalypse scenario. Players can choose to inhabit different lands, trade warriors & NFTs, battle against each other, and play in tournaments.

The Warena NFT game will be released in two phases. Phase 1 will take place in Q3 of 2021 and will see the launch of the 2D tower defense game. It’s a survival, player-vs-environment game that will require players to defend against the oncoming army of zombies. Phase 2 is set to launch in Q2 2022 and will unlock the full force of the Warena metaverse with player-versus-player features.

Today, Warena closed its latest round of fundraising after securing $1,250,000 from some of the biggest blockchain investors in the industry. The aim of the fundraising was to generate enough capital to continue the development of the Warena eco-system. Warena wants to ensure they can continue to work with top-notch game developers and blockchain experts so they can create a metaverse that engages their community of gamers while earning them real value.

Furthermore, Warena understands the huge strategic benefits that come from partnering with blockchain incubators like Genesis Builders. The collective wisdom and experience from their new partners can be used to help them make the first personalized, #playtoearn #NFT #metaverse game a true success.

About the investors

The investors that helped Warena raise over $1.5 million include Genesis Builders, DAOMaker, Momentum 6, Master Ventures, Animoca, Polygon, Clovers Ventures, and more.

Genesis Builders – is an investment fund and incubator specializing in blockchain projects. It’s run by Minh Doan (co-founder of MassBit, ex-cofounder of Harmony ONE and ex-Googler), Chao Ma (ex-CTO of Deeper Network, blockchain architect of Harmony ONE and ex-amazon engineer), and Rongjian Lan (CTO and co-founder of Harmony One and ex-Googler). Genesis Builders are the lead investors to the Warena project.

DAOMaker – creates growth technologies and fundraising frameworks for startups, while at the same time reduces the risk for investors. They’ve worked with big industry projects like TRON, DAFI, and PAID and will be sharing their knowledge and experience with Warena.

Momentum 6 – is a one-stop solution helping blockchain projects with everything they need to get to market. They will support Warena with social media marketing, community management, influencer marketing, PR & content, growth marketing, as well as funding & consultancy.

Master Ventures – is a blockchain venture capital business that aims to build the next generation of infrastructure necessary for the mass adoption of blockchain technology. They will provide Warena with expert industry knowledge, access to world-class talent, and investment capital to fuel the growth of the Warena metaverse.

Animoca – is the global leader in branded blockchain gaming with an impressive portfolio that includes The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defence Heroes. The Animoca partnership will supercharge the Warena ecosystem by helping us to create an industry-leading play-to-earn economy in the first-ever personalized metaverse game.

Polygon – is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 500+ Dapps, ~567M+ txns, and ~6M+ daily txns.

About Warena

