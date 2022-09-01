New cryptocurrencies are building strong, and long-lasting businesses in the blockchain sector as interest in the realm of cryptocurrencies seems to be on the rise. The idea that the blockchain and cryptocurrency market is full of disorganized tech-bro mavericks is a popular misconception.

However, many of the most successful projects like Decentraland (MANA) and newcomer Runfy (RUNF) are gradually embracing the crypto sector to generate long-term and significant potential for investments and other sectors like healthcare, games, commerce, and so on.

Decentraland (MANA) – The Profitable Gaming Platform

You should know that the metaverse is more than just a backdrop for science fiction films. People can interact with it virtually just as easily as they can in the physical world.

With Decentraland (MANA), powered by the Ethereum blockchain, users can establish virtual buildings like casinos, art galleries, music halls, and theme parks and charge other players to visit them on the decentralized 3D virtual reality platform.

The navigable virtual space in Decentraland is referred to as LAND, an ERC-721 non-fungible digital asset split into 16m by 16m parcels. These parcels are bought with MANA, the native cryptocurrency token of Decentraland, and are permanently owned by community members. Users can construct shared places with shared interests on some parcels since they are further divided into themed communities called Districts.

Decentraland has transformed the cryptocurrency industry and is now supported by over 20 investors, including Animoca Brands, Digital Currency Group, and CoinFund. Additionally, it collaborated with Samsung, Polygon, and the South Korean government. Additionally, Grayscale established a Decentraland trust, which is locked with more than 20 million MANA tokens.

What is Runfy (RUNF)?

The Runfy Project is a completely community-driven platform that gives users the power to take charge of their health and well-being. The Runfy Project encourages users to earn cryptocurrency while promoting everything related to health and fitness. The Runfy Token (RUNF) is built on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain), which has the lowest transaction fee and will serve as a utility coin.

Designed as smart technology, the goal of RUNF Token (RUNF) is to promote health and fitness in the cryptocurrency space and allow users to make money while staying in shape. Whether your fitness objective is to lose weight or stay in shape, the goal of the Runfy team is to support you.

The Runfy (RUNF) ecosystem has gone beyond artificial intelligence to include wearables and other items to help you stay healthy and comfortable. Together with professionals and health experts, Runfy (RUNF) can design a system to serve its clients best and accelerate the completion of their goals. You become healthier and receive more rewards as you explore, utilizing Runfy (RUNF) tools and increasing your fortune.

Runfy (RUNF) offers a special appeal in two special features dubbed “Universe” that operate within its ecosystem’s metaverse. Users of Runfy can engage in activities with their own avatars with pleasure in these universes.

● RunfTR

The RunfTR universe serves as their Metaverse home for fitness and dieting coaches and advisers. Users will be permitted to pay a fee for counseling if they desire to lose weight through a qualified diet and exercise program.

They will be able to pay their service charge with the $RUNF Token in exchange for unique workout regimens, individualized food plans, and advice on leading a healthy lifestyle.

● RunfShop

All users are welcome to enter the RunfShop universe. Users can browse and purchase workout equipment and materials from businesses worldwide; this will serve as the Runfy project’s shopping area. All trades will be done using the $RUNF Token.

Generally, Runfy(RUNF) is a smart technology-focused project that seeks to refine the cryptocurrency market by integrating health and fitness into the ecosystem. Runfy (RUNF) can be likened to that friend that encourages you to lose weight and rewards you for your progress. It can be likened to a gym membership that pays you back for hitting your target of getting fit. Runfy(RUNF) can do this by tracking your рrоgrеѕѕ with a ѕоftwаrе/арр аnd payout in cryptocurrency based on how far you go each day. Keep in mind that as the project goes on, you will get 5% extra tokens if you buy Runfy(RUNF) tokens during stage 2 of the presale. You can get a 7% bonus in Runfy(RUNF) tokens if you buy at stage 1.

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.