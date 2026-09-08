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A new cluster of token sales is circulating this month, and Watt2Trade is the project most often framed as something other than a standard crypto launch. Instead of another native-only app, it is building marketplace infrastructure for electricity trading. Two other live sales are also attracting attention: Ethos Network, which is putting a price on reputation, and Moonberg, which is packaging AI with trading software.

Watt2Trade Tries to Tokenize Access to Power Markets

Watt2Trade’s marketplace is meant to make electricity trading easier to reach. $WATTOIN is the utility token planned for that system, with uses mapped to fee discounts, staking and rewards, and governance votes.

Publicly cited metrics include $1.55 million raised previously via equity, more than 257,000 unique wallets, and $850,000 in DEX liquidity.

The company is being built by Carlos Aurelio Hernández González, President of COPARMEX’s National Energy Commission and twice listed among the Top 100 energy leaders. Paris Blockchain Week selected Watt2Trade among its Top 100 Start in Block projects and grouped it with the event’s leading RWA names.

That pedigree is the contrast the project leans on. Many presales begin with a narrative and a token. Watt2Trade is selling a thesis about an existing commodity market, with the chain acting as the settlement and access layer.

Buyers can enter through the live community presale at presale.watt2trade.com. A time-limited Fjord Foundry sale is scheduled at a slightly lower price. After that sale ends, distribution continues only on the project’s own site as prices step upward.

Fjord Foundry Round (reduced price): https://app.fjordfoundry.com/token-sales/0x9D551BB0d760E199BACdFE6B05CAE4601961cEc9

Presale: https://presale.watt2trade.com/

Ethos Network Puts Economic Weight Behind Reputation

Ethos Network is constructing a reputation protocol so that on-chain trust is not just a social score. $WHUF is intended to attach financial weight to reviews and vouches. The token has a hard cap of 10 million units. One fifth of supply is reserved for a public sale run as a uniform-price English auction through Sonar.

Token Sale: https://sale.ethos.network/

Moonberg Packages AI With Crypto Execution

Moonberg is building a trading ecosystem that combines machine-learning tools, market analytics, and execution features. Holders of $MBX are expected to receive lower swap fees, access to premium analytics, and governance rights. The sale follows a staged pricing schedule that advances as each stage is filled.

Token Sale: https://moonberg.com/tokensale#token-sale

Taken together, the three launches cover infrastructure, identity, and trading software. Watt2Trade remains the September standout for anyone looking at blockchain

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