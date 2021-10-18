The NFT industry has given birth to various high-profile collections. Investing in those collections may prove a bit futile, as not everyone wants to buy and flip non-fungible tokens. Therefore, it is crucial to find up-and-coming collections far from their maximum potential and facilitate long-term holding.

Looking Beyond CryptoPunks And ArtBlocks

When people think of NFT collections, CryptoPunks and ArtBlocks are two collections that come to mind rather quickly. Both collections indeed have achieved tremendous trading volume and high price floors. For CryptoPunks, nearly 550,000 ETH in volume – valued at roughly $1.9 billion – indicates there is room for day trading.

Buying a CryptoPunk and selling it the same day for a profit is not impossible in the slightest. However, the collection requires a strong upfront investment, as the price floor is well above the 100 ETH mark. The same goes for ArtBlocks” tremendous trading volume, although more normal price floors, depending on which of its three collections one aims to explore.

The following four projects may be of greater interest for users who are new to NFT or seek to invest in a long-term project. They are not near the top price, nor as they were designed for day trading purposes.

Ether Cards

The Ether Cards collection spans 10,000 unique NFTs, which are dynamic in nature. Dynamic NFTs help engage existing community members but also allow for ongoing growth. Moreover, it is a way for artists, celebrities, and athletes to gamify sales and drops or integrate non-fungible tokens into a business. The team has collaborated with the likes of Steve Aoki and Mike Tyson to bring limited-edition sets to market.

Currently, there is an ongoing $Dust token airdrop for all Ether Cards NFT holders. The $Dust can be used across the broader ecosystem or exchanged for high-value NFTs, including CryptoPunks and Meebits. Ether Cards has a price floor of 0.425 ETH and 2,700 Ether in trading volume. Other benefits to unlock include free services, discounts, VIP Access Passes, NFT drops, and special Traits. More benefits – including real-world events and items, will be introduced shortly.

BitColors

The concept of BitColors is rather intriguing, as NFT holders will own a new color. Ownership of colors is akin to owning all the crypto, silver, and gold globally, as there are unlimited possibilities. There are just 1,000 colors to obtain, which can be traded and sold freely. Unlike most other NFT projects, BitColors isn’t about auto-generated avatars. Instead, the value of these NFTs comes from the heart and soul of the owner. Ownership of colors is unprecedented in this industry and makes BitColors stand out.

The Bitcolors team wants to ensure mainstream adoption of tokenized colors on the blockchain through a dedicated marketing push. A book of colors and a short art film are part of the roadmap to bring more attention to the project. It is undoubtedly a project that aims to facilitate long-term holding, as new colors open up an entirely new world of possibilities.

Speaking of possibilities, the BitColors roadmap introduces community activities, collaborations with digital artists leveraging BitColors to create new NFT art pieces, and combining BitColors NFTs into rare palettes and artworks.

Sneaky Vampire Syndicate

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFT collection consists of 8,888 unique NFTs. Every vampire is randomly generated and has native characteristics and expressions. They make for good “profile pic collectibles”, although there are other benefits to explore. Every Vampire provides access to The Syndicate, where no mortal ever left alive. Moreover, the roadmap introduces some long-term goals, including creating bat companions, the Vampire Lair metaverse, and a second-generation project. Additionally, there will be breeding options, Vamp meetups, community contests, a treasure hunt, and DeFi utility for these NFTs in the future.

Per OpenSea, the collection currently spans 4.900 owners, which is more than respectable. At the current price floor of 1.696 ETH and with

17.000 ETH in trading volume, it is still early to jump on this collection. The appeal of gaining access to an exclusive video game incentivizes long-term holding. Moreover, the companions and second-gen project development can both impact the price of these Vampires.

MekaVerse

Similar to Sneaky Vampire Syndicate, the MekaVerse collection consists of 8,888 unique NFTs. However, these are not traditional art styles, as the team drew inspiration from the various Japanese mecha content today. Every artwork has unique colors and traits. For now, their primary purpose is collectibility, but the team aims to introduce physical creations – potentially through 3D printing – and collaborate with other artists globally.

The Meka Multiverse is a long-term goal, as it will feature a second distinct drop for all gen 0 MekaVerse holders. In addition, the team will introduce Meka Dimensions and their relationships and actively explore collaboration with famous mecha licenses. Mekas will remain part of the Meka universe for a long time to come and will grant access to future events and other ideas the team aims to explore. MekaVerse spans 5.400 owners, 25,300 ETH in traded volume, and has a floor price of 6.55 ETH.

Closing Thoughts

Investing in NFTs from a long-term perspective requires projects with a roadmap and vision that will bring more utility to owning a non-fungible token. While “profile pic projects” are great for flipping and day trading, there is much potential to unlock with NFTs. Finding those projects can benefit users who want to obtain these assets and keep them in their portfolios for a long time.