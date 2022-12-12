With everything happening in the cryptocurrency industry, it is normal to get fearful. It’s not something you should be ashamed of, considering the manipulations in the industry. What if you had the power to see the future of an investment? Will you avoid such an investment option if it can generate 20X?

A lot of people are interested in the wBTC network protocol, which is one of the crypto projects that is still going on. The project looks promising, considering its recent landmark of $1 million raised during its first seed round. Let’s take a quick look at what makes the WBTC network protocol unique and what investors can do with it.

Brief about the wBTC Chain Protocol

Every project comes with an idea to change the status quo. The wBTC network will completely change the industry. The crypto industry is confronted with the issue of decentralization and mass adoption. There needs to be a link to bridge the gap between these two issues.

Today, the wBTC Chain protocol is the solution, as the platform is building a new ecosystem to bring together decentralized finance and mass adoption. It uses a proof-of-consensus model to ensure network participation and decentralization. The objective is to increase the limited use cases of bitcoin and make wBTC a leading coin for BTC buyers and holders.

Why is the WBTC Chain Network Protocol worth your money?

With 2022 already behind us, we’ve seen many presales with several potentials that never materialized. Nevertheless, the stage 1 seed round of the wBTC protocol resulted in $1 million raised, which is something promising. As if that isn’t enough, the token is set to be listed on two popular platforms – KuCoin and gate.io.

With this historic achievement, the stage 2 initial coin offering with a hard cap of 2 million will be completed sooner than expected. An estimated 41% of the $2 million hard cap has already been reached. The CEO of the project is Nermin El Kadi, who has done a lot in the crypto space and has a verified Facebook page where interested investors can hook up with her.

It is at stage 2 of its ICO with a $2M hardcap available. Early investors can purchase the wBTC token for $0.1 per token, as the price will increase with time. You can purchase the $wBTC token with Ethereum or BNB and watch your investment grow quickly.

Social Contact

Website: https://wbtc-chain.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WbtcChain

Telegram: https://t.me/wbtcchain

Discord: https://discord.gg/wHCFM5CHZw

Instagram: https://wbtc-chain.com/#

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.