Crypto markets are prospering today, especially the altcoins. Currently, the popular altcoin ADA, Cardano’s native coin, continuously registered its all-time highs since August 19th, surpassing the previous record of $2.47 on May 16th. As of May 2021, Cardano is the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Three months passed by, it became the third-largest one, behind Bitcoin and Ether.

At the time of writing, the latest ATH was $3.10.

What Is Cardano?

Cardano is a blockchain platform that aims to be a better place where people can create smart contracts. It combines pioneering technologies to provide security and sustainability to decentralized applications, systems, and societies. Simply put, Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform with a native cryptocurrency called “ADA”.Learn more.

Data That You Ought to Know

● ADA increased by about 1668% during the year

This year, ADA broke the relatively stable trend of last year and traded in an obvious upward channel. According to statistics, the closing price of ADA for a total of 25 days this year exceeded $2, reaching a maximum of $2.96. Since March, the closing price has basically stabilized at above $1. The average price this year is about $1.21, an increase of 1,244.44% from the average price of $0.09 last year, a significant increase. However, Bitcoin has not risen that much.

● The daily active address has exceeded 110,000

In addition to the rising currency prices, Cardano’s on-chain fundamentals have also developed to a greater extent this year. From the perspective of user scale, as of September 2nd, ADA’s non-zero addresses have reached 2.23 million, an annual growth of 248.44%, and a growth rate of 253.97% higher than last year.

The number of daily active addresses of ADA has exceeded 110,000, the highest number of daily active addresses has reached 177.32K, and the number of days when the number of daily active addresses exceeds 100,000 has also reached 60 days. In addition, the average level of user activity has also increased significantly. According to statistics, the average daily active address of ADA this year is 76,100, an increase of 631.73% from last year.

The monthly average number of transactions exceeds 970,000

ADA’s on-chain transaction activity basically matches the development of market value. The activity of Cardano’s on-chain transaction has increased significantly this year.

According to statistics, as of August 22nd, Cardano’s monthly average monthly on-chain transactions totaled approximately 973,000 times this year, an increase of 620.74% from the total monthly average of 135,000 transactions last year. The average growth rate higher than the overall growth rate may be affected by the number of transactions on the chain in May of this year, which exceeded 1.61 million, which coincided with the ADA’s currency price hitting a record high.

In terms of transaction volume, the total amount of Cardano’s on-chain transactions so far this year is approximately $1,135.617 billion, an increase of 719.63% from the total amount of $138.552 B of on-chain transactions last year. It is expected that this increase will continue to expand by the end of this year. In addition, this year’s Cardano’s monthly average on-chain transactions totaled approximately $142 B, a rapid increase of 1134.78% over last year.

What Contributed to the skyrocketing ADA?

Ada has skyrocketed 1668% this year alone- the open price was $0.1753 and the all-time high by now was $3.10. It is now the best-performing top five cryptocurrencies compared to returns of 1,030% for Binance coin, 330% for Ether, and 59% for Bitcoin. However, it needs to be acknowledged that tokens are also susceptible to broader crypto market volatility. Now, let’s see the main reasons for the bull run of ADA.

● ADA is more environmentally sustainable than Bitcoin

ADA soared in May after Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept payment in Bitcoin due to the hefty environmental downside of the massive amounts of electricity used to “mine” new coins. Instant time, the crypto market crashed and has yet to fully recover, but ADA surged to new highs as investors flocked to more environmentally sustainable tokens.

● The Upcoming Alonzo Upgrade

The upcoming Alonzo upgrade might be the reason for the price soar of Cardano(ADA). The upgrade will allow smart contracts to be built on the network, potentially making the Cardano blockchain more attractive to a wider amount of users. The Head of Delivery & Project at Input Output (IOHK), Nigel Hemsley, has revealed the launch date of the Cardano Alonzo upgrade-September 12nd.

*Smart contract is a piece of code that allows people to enter financial agreements without the need for a centralized party.

What To Expect On Cardano(ADA)?

● Alonzo upgrade is on the way

Now all eyes will be on the September 12 Alonzo upgrade and how it will lead the ADA’s current positive run. If things go well, ADA could be a primary competitor to Ethereum, ushering another era in the crypto market. Ethereum already offers smart contracts and has drawn the interest of institutional investors for its range of potential uses in financial services. The same situation could happen to Cardano.

● The price may go up further

Investors are continuing to drive the value of Cardano higher due to the upgrade. ADA is among the most highly sought-after cryptocurrencies for new traders due to its still-relatively low price and a promising future.

Most of the firms have a bullish forecast on Cardano’s future price. Coin Price Forecast sees a sizable upside and expects ADA fly to $5.47 by the end of 2021, which suggests an upside of 87 percent. WalletIInvestor forecasts that ADA will reach $4.736 in 2021 and $12.505 in five years, which is a potential return of 62 percent and 328 percent, respectively. Digital Coin Price also has a similar prediction and sees ADA reaching $4.3 by the end of 2021 and $5.33 by 2022.

