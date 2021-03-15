Press releases Xminer Cloud Mining Makes Crypto Passive Income Lucrative And Rewarding

Mining cryptocurrencies is one of the best ways to make money in the cryptocurrency industry. However, mining profitable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum can be expensive since it requires high-end computing machines.

Also, the cost of maintaining these machines is immense and beyond the reach of the average crypto lover. This is why cloud mining has become popular, as it offers crypto enthusiasts the opportunity to mine cryptocurrencies while paying a fraction of the total costs.

Cloud mining works by offering users a remote datacenter with shared processing power. Thus the mining centers are located in remote zones, and users can pay to mine bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies by renting the hash power generated.

Many platforms claim to offer cloud mining services, but many have unfair policies or offer low rewards and payment guarantees. XMiner is a top cloud mining platform in existence since 2016, making it one of the oldest and most trustworthy cloud mining platforms in the crypto industry. Since its inception, Xminer has grown massively and boasts of more than 600,000 users worldwide.

Excellent Crypto Cloud Mining Features

One of the features that Xminer offers is that its cloud mining contracts can last for a long time as long as the market persists. This means that miners that want to mine for the long-term can do so with full assurance.

It is known that mining long-term offers more profits since the cryptocurrency mined price would have increased over that time. Xminer also provides a unique market for users that prefer to start small and earn steady returns from selling their hash rates.

Cloud Mining on Xminer

Cloud mining on XMiner is simple and easy. All that is required is for users to invest a minimum of $50 in renting a mining machine and earn decent returns.

The $50 investment offers a reward of $6 within a contract period of a single day. Xminer offers other mining plans with different periods and rewards.

Investing $300 offers a reward of $60 within a contract period of 10 days while Investing $500 comes with a bonus of $150 within 15 days. The project is different, the cycle and the income is also different, the more investment more income，blockchain authorization, investment at ease.

At the end of the contract period, you can immediately withdraw your capital and profit or increase the capital for long-term investments. Xminer offers a full guarantee of principal and interests for each investment.

Furthermore, Xminer has launched a new campaign that rewards all users with a sign-up bonus of $3 that can be withdrawn immediately. The cloud mining platform also offers a referral program where you get a 2% commission for referring friends and family.

In conclusion, Xminer is the perfect cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts that want to increase their earning opportunities. It offers a full guarantee for all investments and has a team of qualified analysts and experts working daily to ensure consistent customer rewards.

To learn more about Xminer visit its website at https://www.xminer.io/ to check out mining plans and start your mining journey.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.