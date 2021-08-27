XRI announced their launch of a new service, Digital NFT Town.

What is the Digital NFT Town?

Digital NFT Town is another world in virtual space where you can live and make new business models with NFTs. All of your activity in the Digital NFT Town will be feedbacked to the real world by making full use of the latest blockchain technology such as NFT and Defi.

NFT Social Park

In the NFT Social Park, there are many opportunities that you can get innovative NFT products and experience new NFT services including Celebrity Autographed Gold Debit-NFT (patent pending), Digital Concert Hall (NFT live digitally broadcast), and so on.

Global Based KYC Passport

In addition to the basic information as KYC, the original scoring model(patent) makes it more accurate than any other else. And the unique information combining the individuality of their avatars will become the new global standard for KYC as an essential transaction, in both virtual and real world.

Live City With No Time Difference

There is no time difference and you will never be worried about the business hours in this town. You can enjoy the unique real-space situations around the world, including the Sponsor City, without concerns about their operating time.

XRI’s Mission as a background of this project:

XRI aims to provide individual Internet users with the decentralized infrastructure needed to serve as the intersection between blockchain technology and the world’s data. And XRI creates an original metaverse (a virtual space beyond reality) to realize an unprecedented world, like new services and products. This is possible with XRoad Oracle, Decentralized storage and the XRoad Locker for user-powered interoperability between the off-chain world and smart contracts, as well as for individual data self-sovereignty.

XRI System Integration

The XRoad token “XRI” is used in the XRoad platform. It is critical to the sustainability and success of the platform.

XRoad Oracle: XRoad Oracle operators receive XRI when processing correct data, maintaining, and operating their nodes.

XRDS: In order to access and store data on XRDS, transactions must be paid in XRI.