Press Release: Arsenal Innovation Lab is offering a £250,000 Investment and prize pool to hunt for new tech start-ups, with application ending on December 10, 2021

21st October 2021, Tallinn, Estonia — Tech startups focused on fan experience can now apply to the Arsenal Innovation Lab powered by Yolo Group. Arsenal Innovation Lab will create new opportunities for Arsenal fans around the world as it searches for a cohort of inventive startups with solutions on the following themes:

Bringing Fans Closer to the Club

Arsenal Innovation Lab makes it easier for supporters to maximise their Arsenal experience by Connecting with new global fans with digital solutions. These frontier digital and crypto economy technologies completely enhance the fan experience.

Selected innovators will participate in a seven-week pilot culminating in a pitch to Arsenal decision-makers to seek possible collaboration with the club. There is also a £250,000 discretionary investment and prize pool to help businesses develop their solutions.

Innovation is a central focus for the club, which originally launched the Arsenal Innovation Lab in 2017.

Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer at Arsenal stated:

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to engage with our hundreds of millions of fans around the world and enhance their Arsenal experience. The Arsenal Innovation Lab will enable us to explore new ways to achieve our goals with some of the brightest tech startups in the fan experience space,”

Peter continued:

“In addition to fan-focused initiatives such as our ground-breaking My Arsenal Rewards loyalty programme, the Amazon All or Nothing documentary and the launch of the Socios $AFC Fan Token, this is another example of our renewed efforts to enhance the Arsenal experience for all our fans worldwide.”

Yolo Group

Yolo Group is the managing partner for the programme. Part of the Sportsbet.io family, Yolo Group is a leader in the cross-section of gaming, fintech, and blockchain. Their Sportsbet.io brand is the official betting partner of Arsenal and has already introduced an augmented reality matchday programme to Arsenal fans.

Tim Heath, GP at Yolo Investments had these words to say about Arsenal Innovation Lab

“We’re supporting the Arsenal Innovation Lab because we live to find disruptive solutions to daily challenges. Technology can bring Arsenal fans from around the world closer to the club, and we’re looking for teams that can build products and services that put the fans at the centre of the club. With a collaboration with Arsenal up for grabs and a £250,000 investment and prize pool, this is a genuine opportunity to change the game,”

The application deadline is 10 December 2021. Businesses can read more information and apply here.

About Yolo Group

Yolo Group (formerly the Coingaming Group) brings next-level innovation to the worlds of gaming, fintech, blockchain and more. Serving millions of users worldwide, Yolo Group is committed to putting the customer at the centre of the universe via a wide range of fun, fast and fair products and services, including the pioneering bitcoin-led casino Bitcasino.io and innovative sports betting site Sportsbet.io.

Number 27th on the 2020 EGR Power 50 list of leading global operators, the Group continues to drive crypto adoption and fintech innovation within both the iGaming and entertainment industry via its array of disruptive B2C and B2B brands.

With offices in Estonia, Ukraine, Brazil, Australia and the Philippines, the Group has rapidly expanded to more than 500+ employees of more than 30 nationalities. The Group continues to incubate and support new brands, developing its vast, expansive ecosystem of people, products and services.

About Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal Football Club was born when a group of workers at Dial Square armaments factory in Woolwich, notably exiled Scotsman David Danskin and Jack Humble, decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life.

Since that Dial Square team played its first match against Eastern Wanderers in 1886, Arsenal has gone on to become one of London’s most successful football clubs and one of the most famous names in modern football with hundreds of millions of passionate followers worldwide.

Steeped in history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a pioneering and innovative spirit that has existed throughout its 133 years in existence.

While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal has always served to create a sense of community for people here in Islington, across the UK and now around the world.

