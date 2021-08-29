The cryptocurrency ecosystem has come a long way since the inception of Bitcoin. With new waves of innovation each year, crypto exchanges have also evolved alongside the market. The trading platforms we see today have evolved massively.

Binance, one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges out there, was one of the first to launch its own utility token. Although groundbreaking, this was just one of the many ways in which trading platforms have evolved.

Other innovations include the introduction of futures and options trading, the birth of Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), and the creation of synthetic crypto assets that peg their value to stocks and other commodities. The most famous example of such assets are stablecoins, which have become widely popular in the crypto industry.

The cryptocurrency exchange landscape has become more competitive, and only the most visionary and dynamic trading platforms can establish themselves as key players.

Introducing Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a modern trading platform created to satisfy every trader’s needs. It enables trading in multiple centralized platforms, including Binance, Huobi, FTX, and OKex.

The Zenfuse platform features extensive portfolio management tools, suited for professional and beginner modes alike, alongside other cutting-edge tools that enable traders to save time and prevent losses. Among these features is the panic sell button, which allows traders to exchange all of their holdings into stablecoins with a simple click of a button.

$ZEFU – the main driver of the Zenfuse ecosystem

Zenfuse ($ZEFU), the platform’s utility token, was created under the ERC-20 standard. Although the platform is free and open to anyone, additional features can be accessed by $ZEFU token holders. Members of the Zenfuse community with a certain number of tokens will have access to lower trading fees and other payment privileges.

The Zenfuse roadmap also includes a marketplace for applications, allowing third-party developers to create their own widgets. While it will be possible to participate in this future marketplace with stablecoins, there will be a discount for $ZEFU token holders.

Closing thoughts

The Zenfuse team aims to continuously improve its platform and services, creating further user engagement through gamification. There are plans to introduce a reward system that will award users with $ZEFU token airdrops for completing specific achievements.

The supply of $ZEFU is also limited and undergoes periodic burns, thus going up in value over time due to scarcity. There is already substantial demand for the $ZEFU token. Investors realized the excellent opportunity of acquiring and holding the token while the project is still in the early developmental stages.

Zenfuse has recently released the first version of its platform, Leon. With a loyal and fast-growing community, together with a utility token with strong fundamentals, Zenfuse is poised to take the crypto trading market by storm.

Follow Us on Telegram, Twitter, Medium, LinkedIn