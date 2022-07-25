A Blockchain Technology Company among top applicants selected for Newchip’s exclusive accelerator

Vytauto str 33, Vilnius Lithuania, (25th July 2022)–(Zenith Chain UAB, an innovative environment built to usher in web3 integrations at a greater scale), was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools seed-stage founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9 billion.

“Newchip evaluates a vast and diverse number of seed-stage companies from around the globe, selecting only a small percentage to be part of our Seed Accelerator program,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This careful vetting process of both the business model and founder makes us an ideal partner for venture capital investors and other key stakeholders in early-stage startup financings who are looking for promising startups that are beginning to generate traction and revenue. Blockchain companies like Zenith Chain can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Zenith Chain and believe they will be well positioned to take advantage of our fast-expanding global ecosystem at Newchip.”

Launched in December 2021, Zenith Chain is on a mission to create an innovative environment for fostering web3 adoption at an industrial scale.

Since its launch, the company has released its cryptocurrency (Zenith Coin), a web3.0 infused centralized and decentralized exchange, block explorer, and a comprehensive ecosystem that houses web3 innovations and Dapps like the DeFi and NFT trading platform called FuzionX.

“Being part of the Newchip Accelerator, we are looking forward to scaling new heights and spreading the gospel of blockchain technology to the farthest corners of the globe, says Jonathan Emmanuel – CEO of Zenith Chain. “We have amazing existing products and lots of promising ones under development. With resources and advisory provision from Newchip, we will be able to improve the lives of the average person by providing them with solutions to their daily problems.”

Zenith Chain is a Hybrid EVM blockchain platform built for efficiency. Leveraging our Proof-of-Authority mechanism, we provide users with an extremely fast, secure, and low-fee environment to transact, for both enterprise and retail uses. Zenith Chain is home to digital money, having a flourishing community that is building an entire ecosystem for decentralized finance, digital proof of ownership, and NFTs on our public ledger, decentralized infrastructure, and applications.

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on the company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guides companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/.

