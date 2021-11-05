ADALend, currently in the process of developing a decentralized financing (DeFi) project has just announced its plans to start the development of its cross-platform integrations very soon.

The cross-platform integrations will simplify and allow access to decentralized financial services by a larger segment of users around the globe.

ADALend’s GM, Javed Khattak, has earlier announced that ADALend will work on its UI and the platform’s user experience and simplicity to provide fewer barriers of entry for traditional users to get involved with decentralized financing.

About ADALend

ADALend is a decentralized lending protocol governed by the Cardano system. Within this Cardano system, ADALend will influence the flexibility of digital finance markets by providing a basis for immediate access to loans and collaterals, resulting in sustained liquidity of the blockchain assets of the lender.

Permissionless Lending On Any Pairing Guarantees the users will always be granted the best offers available secured by multiple layers of oracles removing the need for permissions on any pairings.

Incentivised Liquidity The idea behind incentivizing deposits will keep ADALends' pools highly liquid, securing low-interest rates and the availability of assets for borrowers.

Community Governance Governance proposals issued by the ADALend or the community will have to reach a consensus by the token holders through a system of voting. Guarantee that the project will always be propelled in the best interest of the user and the ADALend community.

Ecosystem Foundation Layer The ADALend project will host a layer of financial products aimed at developing the entire project as its own financial solutions platform providing users with a complete independent ecosystem to replace traditional and non-traditional financial solutions.

ADALend encourages all to read its published whitepaper and get familiar with all the amazing features and protocols that the project encompasses.

For more information please visit https://adalend.finance