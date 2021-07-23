Digital commerce titan Amazon could make a move to integrate Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies as payments. Via their Amazon Jobs website, it was revealed that the company is on the lookout for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.

According to the post, the company seeks a person willing to “innovate within the payments and financial systems” on their platform. The Product Lead would be part of the Payments Acceptance & Experience Team and would work on two projects.

First, the crypto product lead will help Amazon to develop the company’s Bitcoin, digital currencies, and blockchain strategy. In addition, the candidate must be able to aid them to create a roadmap to launch such a strategy. The job post claims:

You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities.

As part of their responsibilities, the new Crypto Product Lead will have to cooperate with other departments and services. This includes the Amazon Web Service (AWS) to work on a Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies-based strategy to be integrated into their customer experience, assets the company’s capabilities, and launch a technical strategy to complete the project.

You’ll need to operate with a high level of autonomy and operate analytically, working backwards from data and customer insights to build new and innovative solutions to unsolved problems.

Part of the qualifications required for the position includes over a decade of experience in product management, product marketing, and business or technology development. Also, Amazon wants the candidate to have a “deep understanding of the digital and cryptocurrency ecosystem” and “related technologies”.

Amazon Explores How Bitcoin And Crypto Could Improve Their Business

This is the second job post published by Amazon related to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2021. The company seems to want to expand its crypto capabilities. According to TheBlock, a spokesperson for Amazon said the following:

We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon. We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible.

If the company’s strategy materializes, it could become the first major e-commerce platform in the U.S. to integrate cryptocurrencies for payments to its platform.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $32,257 with sideways movement in 1 hour and 24-hour chart. In the weekly chart, the first cryptocurrency by market cap records a 1.8% profit and seems to be positively reacting to the news.