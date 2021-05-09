Bitcoin Press Release: DeChart’s DCH token sale is now live on UniCrypt , giving control back to traders and fantastic staking opportunities.

9th May 2021, London, United Kingdom – One of the most important aspects of trading is historical trading data. It is vital for informing all trading decisions, suggesting the future of an asset’s trade pattern, and assessing an asset’s value. Despite the top decentralized exchanges (DEXs) such as Uniswap and PancakeSwap amassing huge volumes in trades, solutions for consumers-accessible trading data either lack protocol support or are simply non-existent.

Many third-party tools positioned as aggregate trading data solutions are disorganized and present scattered, immutable data sets. DEXs were not created to carry out complex financial analyses and as such, there is a clear potential gap in the DEX trading market. That is where DeChart comes in.

DeChart: The Future of DEX Data Aggregation

Providing the leading advanced data solution for users seeking trading resources, DeChart amalgamates the data from DEXs into an organized, manageable, and user-friendly solution. DeChart’s vision is a simple, yet bewilderingly trialing task set to facilitate a transparent global digital marketplace that is impervious to the information asymmetry dividing participants today.

Aggregating trading data into an organized, unbounded, free, and measurable layout that participants can trust is key to breaking down the exchange barriers that exist. By providing products and services that are free to the public while prioritizing security, privacy, and portability, DeChart has the potential to revolutionize the norms of global digital markets. As the markets grow in size (and data), so too will DeChart grow with them; extending to and capturing the financial potential of global markets.

DeChart has already released V1 of its trading platform; featuring a dashboard that users can efficiently use to process complex trade data sets within one simple intuitive UI. The DeChart DAO V1 trading platform is currently building trading tools that democratize an experience, previously only thought available to institutional-grade trading platforms.

Co-founder of Bitcoin.com Mate Tokay, and investment firm Pangea Research support DeChart’s mission and vision. Backed by such high-profile names with long histories of success lends palpable credibility to DeChart’s objective and purpose.

DeChart – Decentralised to the Core

DeChart utilizes a stakeholder Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) business model by design to ensure data sets are created and governed by users. As an open-source blockchain protocol, the DAO automates actions without the need for centralized authority or intermediaries.

Decentralized governance is – at its core – vital for the transparent and successful aggregation of DEX data for users. The DeChart governance token (DCH) facilitates the establishing of voting weight within the DeChart ecosystem, and therefore, user-governed decisions. Keeping in line with the vision of Decentralization, voting enables users/holders to determine the best course of action for the DeChart ecosystem.

Securing A Healthy Ecosystem Through Staking

At the heart of the DeChart, the DCH token is the lifeblood of the ecosystem and it can be used among other tokens by users to get involved in staking. To maintain the health of the DeChart ecosystem and DCH supply, 100% of revenues will go into buying back DCH from the open market.

To participate in staking, users will need to stake DCH, BNB, CAKE, or LP Tokens to receive rewards. The rewards of staking will be issued from the Initial Staking pool which will be largest for those staking early; decreasing over 6 months. Staking rewards will then come via the treasury – which includes all DCH repurchased from the open market – when stakers decide to vote for rewards.

DCH Token Sale – Now On

The DCH token sale is now live on Unicrypt, and the total fixed supply at launch will be 125 million DCH; broken down into tokens for sale, Syrup Pool, the Initial Liquidity Pool, the Community Treasury, the Founder Pool, and the Initial Staking Pool. Initial Liquidity of 40% is to be locked in staking until at least May 13th, 2022.

56,250,000 DCH tokens are available during the token sale which ends on May 11th, set at a fixed price of $0.054 per DCH. Lasting approximately 2.5 days, any unsold DCH tokens will be burnt at the end of the sale. As tokens are burnt and supply decreases beyond the initial token sale, DeChart is committing to a long-term deflationary policy to match its’ community focus.

To learn more about DeChart, visit the DeChart Website.

To learn more about/participate in the token sale, visit Unicrypt

Chat with DeChart on Telegram

Keep up to date on Twitter

Read up on Medium

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: DeChart DAO

Contact Email: team@dechart.io

DeChart is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. The DeChart Token Sale is closed to US investors and residents of any country where token sales are illegal.