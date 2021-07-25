A recent development in the crypto industry shows that clients of the second-largest bank in America can now engage in Bitcoin futures trading.

The sources of this information stated their preference to remain anonymous. But they disclosed that the bank is allowing some of its clients to trade BTC Futures.

Bitcoin Futures Trading

There has been a lot of competition in the industry on Bitcoin Futures Trading. Bitcoin Futures are known in the market as “Derivative Products” that serve as a contract. It is a commitment between the different parties that agrees to sell or buy a particular asset on an agreed future price and date.

This agreement typically tracks the price of an underlying asset which is usually a digital token. Thus, futures enables users to bet on an asset price.

Sometimes, participants in the contract can go for short or long positions. Those traders who take the long position will usually sign to buy an asset on a particular date. Once the date arrives, the parties settle and close the contract.

Daily chart shows that BTC might touch the 35k mark | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

This investment option has become very important as a way for institutional investors to engage actively in crypto. The reason is that the ongoing regulatory issues surrounding crypto have made it unattractive for institutional investors to hold Bitcoin directly.

So, Bitcoin futures is a way for them to engage with BTC and many other cryptos in the market. By coming through futures, these investors can indirectly hold any crypto through its underlying asset. ‘

There has been a lot of interest in Bitcoin futures. Many investors are actively engaging in the trade on platforms where it is legal.

For instance, the “Chicago Mercantile exchange” recorded an increase from $910,000 to more than $23 million. According to the latest news, the BoA is set to follow the method of establishments such as Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank started offering Bitcoin futures to its clients through CME in May 2021. From what the anonymous source revealed, the BoA will also provide the trading through CME, just like Goldman Sachs did.

Countries Supporting BTC Futures

It seems that America is only one of the countries that are supporting Bitcoin Futures. Other countries are also positioning themselves for the opportunities in the instrument.

For example, an exchange based in Singapore Bybit recorded an increase in Bitcoin futures trading volume to $4.2 billion back in May 2021.

Even though the crypto market has been recording many downturns this 2021, the instrument seems to hold its ground. Participants of the trade are hopeful that many banks might offer the same instrument if institutional investors remain interested in BTC futures.