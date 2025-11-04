Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk investment, and you may lose your capital. Our content is informational only, and it does not constitute financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

Crypto is the ‘Industry of the Future,’ Says David Sacks, as Bitcoin Hyper Reigns as One of the Best Meme Coins

November 4, 2025 • 15:00 UTC

David Sacks, Trump’s Crypto and AI Czar, called crypto the ‘industry of the future’ during a talk alongside entrepreneur Erik Torenberg and a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz.

As Sacks explained, Trump’s agenda is to make the US the ‘crypto capital of the planet’ after the president declared in an interview during Norah O’Donnell’s 60 Minutes:

I only care about one thing: will we be number one in crypto. — Donald Trump, 60 Minutes interview

Sacks’s and Trump’s statements come as Bitcoin is struggling to build momentum above $105K.

On the positive side, Bitcoin’s Layer 2, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), has just reached $25.7M in its presale, promising faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions, as well as unlocking historical scalability numbers.

Learn more about Bitcoin Hyper right here.

Whale Opens $55M $BTC and $ETH Longs as Maxi Doge Dominates the Best Meme Coins on the Market

November 4, 2025 • 14:00 UTC

HyperUnit, the whale that profited $200M off the October 10 market crash, now opened $55M in long positions between $BTC and $ETH.

Arkham posted the news first, detailing the whale’s history, which includes turning $850M in Bitcoin into over $10B after investing in the 2018 bear market. The whale has three consecutive successful bets, which would make this one a potential fourth.

This comes just as Santiment says that the bear market may have reached bottom, explaining that ‘when a coin’s supply is not moving to exchanges, the risk of further sell-offs is limited’.

This is good news for Bitcoin and even better news for its Layer 2 upgrade, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), which is now in a $25.7M presale.

Hyper promises faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions for a more performant and scalable network.

Learn how to buy $HYPER right here.

Ripple Reached $4B in Crypto Investments After Buying Palisade and Bitcoin Hyper Becomes One of the Best Meme Coins

November 4, 2025 • 13:00 UTC

Ripple has just acquired Palisade, a digital-asset custody and wallet provider, which has expanded the company’s crypto ecosystem to over $4B.

Monica Long, Ripple’s president, welcomed the purchase by saying:

The combination of Ripple’s bank-grade vault and Palisade’s fast, lightweight wallet makes Ripple Custody the end-to-end provider for every institutional need, from long-term storage to real-time global payments and treasury management. — Monica Long, Official press release

The move aims to integrate Ripple’s technology across all its existing platforms, including Ripple Custody and Ripple Payments, thereby creating a more comprehensive end-to-end system.

This comes as $XRP struggles to retain momentum above $2.20 and could become a catalyst for the coin in Q4 2025.

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is also likely to benefit from this, as the presale has just surpassed the $2M threshold.

Read our price prediction for $PEPENODE right here.

Strategy Launches Stock Offering In Europe as Bitcoin Hyper Becomes One of the Best Meme Coins

November 4, 2025 • 12:00 UTC

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is expanding into Europe after announcing its ‘first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock ($STRE)’.

The official press release states that the IPO will target 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s ‘10.00% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock’.

The proceeds will go into ‘general corporate purposes’, including buying more Bitcoin.

Strategy’s move could fuel Bitcoin’s dwindling fire as we move into Q4, which would also hype up Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $25.7M presale.

Hyper promises a faster, cheaper, and more scalable Bitcoin network with the help of tools like the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and the Canonical Bridge.

Learn how to buy $HYPER right here.

Matador Secures $100M for Bitcoin Buys as Bitcoin Hyper Becomes One of the Best Meme Coins

November 4, 2025 • 11:00 UTC

Matador Technologies secured a $100M convertible note for future Bitcoin holdings, as the company targets a 6,000-strong $BTC reserve by 2027.

As Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer at Matador Technologies, explains, the company aims to buy its first 1,000 $BTC before 2026 or shortly thereafter. Long-term the company is looking to secure 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, which would rank it among the top corporate holders.

The company’s Bitcoin investment strategy takes a page out of Strategy’s playbook, trying to capitalize on Bitcoin’s market value. Michael Saylor’s company is currently the largest Bitcoin investor with a $BTC treasury of 641,205 coins valued at over $74B.

Matador’s move could create the catalyst Bitcoin needs to regain its footing as we move deeper into 2025’s Q4.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) promises to experience a massive boost as well, given the higher investor confidence and the project’s long-term scope.

Hyper is the Layer 2 that addresses Bitcoin’s most pressing issues: long confirmation times, lack of scalability, and high transaction costs.

Learn more about Bitcoin Hyper right here.

Saylor Launches Bitcoin-Backed Credit Venture in Europe – Is Bitcoin Hyper the Best Meme Coin to Buy Now?

November 4, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Michael Saylor, the co-founder of Strategy, has announced the company’s plans to expand to EuropeSaytlo with a new capital-raising vehicle.

The perpetual preferred stock – tickered $STRE (Stream) – will have no maturity date. It will pay a 10% dividend in Euros, incentivizing investors to commit long-term capital into Strategy. The funds will then be used to expand the company’s Bitcoin holdings.

On Monday, Strategy announced yet another $BTC purchase, bringing its total holdings to a whopping 641,205. Meanwhile, steady long-term conviction in Bitcoin has pushed the Bitcoin Hyper presale past $25.7M. The project is building a Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin, bringing speed and smart contracts to the network.

As a project that could transform Bitcoin into a Web3 hub and shape its future trajectory, Bitcoin Hyper’s growing presale FOMO seems well justified. It is one of the best meme coins to buy now.

Read on to find out how to buy $HYPER tokens before it’s too late.

BitMine Buys $300M-Worth of $ETH as Maxi Doge Becomes One of the Best Meme Coins

November 4, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Tom Lee’s BitMine just bought another $300M-worth of Ethereum, increasing its treasury to 2.8% of the total $ETH supply.

The company’s combined value of crypto, cash, and equity totals $13.7B, which includes the 3,395,422 $ETH, 192 $BTC, $62M stake in Eightco Holdings and $389M in cash.

The acquisition comes just as Ethereum is taking a plunge, after a 15.4% dip over the last week.

This shows Lee’s increased confidence in Ethereum’s future and sets a strong example for investors.

It’s also fitting that Lee predicted a $7K Ethereum and a $200K Bitcoin by the end of the year during a CNBC interview.

If that happens, the market may explode in Q1 2026, with projects like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) becoming one of the best meme coins available.

Learn more about Maxi Doge right here.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-meme-coins-live-news-today-november-4-2025