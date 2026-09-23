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TL;DR

Binance will process cash dividends for SOXL bStocks holders based on eligible token balances.

Distributions are credited in USDT to users’ spot accounts.

The tokenized product passes through financial distributions but does not give holders conventional shareholder voting rights.

Binance is adding another piece of conventional equity ownership economics to its tokenized-stock product.

The exchange says holders of SOXL bStocks will receive the cash dividend distribution tied to the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares product.

Dividends Flow Through The Tokenized Wrapper

Eligible users are credited based on their qualified bStocks balance on the relevant record date.

The payment is distributed in USDT to spot accounts.

That is a useful test of how closely a tokenized equity product can mirror the financial experience of holding the underlying security.

Price exposure is the obvious part.

Corporate actions and cash distributions are harder.

If tokenized-stock products are going to function as more than synthetic price trackers, dividend handling has to work reliably.

Financial Rights Do Not Mean Full Shareholder Rights

The distribution does not turn bStocks into conventional brokerage-held shares.

Receiving an economic dividend is different from receiving voting rights, proxy materials or direct registration in the issuer’s shareholder records.

That distinction should remain clear.

Still, corporate-action support makes tokenized equities more complete as financial products.

SOXL is a leveraged ETF rather than a single company share, but the principle is the same: the token wrapper needs to track more than just price if users are going to treat it as a functional investment instrument.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.