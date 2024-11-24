The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 7.99% in the past week to reach a new all-time high of $99,655 on November 22. Thereafter, the maiden cryptocurrency has experienced a slight retracement in the past 48 hours falling to around $98,200. However, speculations of a major price correction continue to emerge considering BTC’s impressive price rally over the past seven weeks.



Why Bitcoin Must Move Above $100,535 – Analyst

In an X post on November 23, Ali Martinez shared an intriguing prediction on Bitcoin’s potential price movement. According to the popular crypto analyst, the TD Sequential, used to spot potential price reversals, has indicated a sell signal on Bitcoin’s 12-hour chart, suggesting an incoming price dip.

Martinez’s latest forecast aligns with popular expectations of a Bitcoin price correction amidst the asset’s 61.76% price gain from $60,500 in early October. This notion stems from various trading metrics and indicators. For example, Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index has perpetually remained in the overbought zone suggesting potential for a sudden price pullback.

Furthermore, fellow analyst Maartunn reports that BTC’s Fear & Greed Index has a 4.5-year high of 94. Generally, any Fear & Greed Index above 75 represents extreme greed among investors, which is overwhelmingly bullish but also presents room for overvaluation that precedes significant price corrections.

Of more concern, Maartun also notes that Bitcoin traders’ unrealized profit levels have reached 57% and are gradually approaching the local peak of 69% in March 2024 adding to the increased potential of price correction.

According to Ali Martinez, if BTC undergoes the much-anticipated correction as indicated by the TD Sequential and other factors, the crypto market leader could fall to $91,583. Amidst strong selling pressure, Bitcoin could further slide to $85,610 indicating a potential 12.64% decline from its present market price.

However, Martinez also postulates that BTC could nullify the sell signal by the TD Sequential and avoid a major correction by closing above $100,535 on the 12-hour daily chart. Considering Bitcoin’s recent price movement and events such as excitement around Donald Trump’s electoral victory alongside increased ETF inflows, an uptrend continuation is definitely a strong possibility.



BTC Price Overview

According to data from CoinMarketCap, BTC trades at $98,213 reflecting a 0.44% decline in the past day. In tandem, the asset’s daily trading volume is valued at $44.02 billion having declined by 43.14%. However, Bitcoin remains largely profitable for long-term holders with gains of 45.06% in the past 30 days. With a market cap of $1.95 trillion, the premier cryptocurrency remains the world’s largest digital asset.

