As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January, a significant development is unfolding in the crypto space: Chris Giancarlo, nicknamed “Crypto Dad”, is emerging as a frontrunner for the newly proposed position of “crypto czar”.

This role is intended to guide the administration’s approach to the $3 trillion digital asset market, according to reports from FOX Business.

Top Contender For ‘Crypto Czar’ In Trump Administration

Giancarlo is a lawyer and former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman during Trump’s first term. He has been actively involved in the transition team since Trump’s recent electoral victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, advocating for a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment.

In recent weeks, Giancarlo has stepped back from being considered to lead the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Instead, he has expressed interest in the crypto czar position, which seems to be gaining traction within the Trump administration.

After meetings with top industry executives, including Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse, earlier this week, Trump appears receptive to establishing this role.

During his campaign, Trump garnered support from the digital asset industry by promising to fire SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on his first day in office, citing concerns over the Biden administration’s stringent regulatory approach.

However, as Bitcoinist reported on Thursday, Gensler announced on the same day of Trump’s official inauguration on January 20 that it would be his last as head of the agency, as revealed in a letter from the regulator.

As part of his commitment to cryptocurrency, Trump also pledged to create a presidential advisory council focused on crypto policy during his first 100 days. The crypto czar could play a pivotal role in this initiative.

Industry insiders suggest that the council advise on critical digital asset policies, work with Congress on relevant legislation, and develop a framework for the stablecoin market.

New Names Join The Candidate Pool

Giancarlo’s credentials for the role are many. Since his time at the CFTC, where he oversaw the regulation of Bitcoin futures, he has continued to champion the advancement of blockchain technology and digital assets.

Giancarlo is currently a senior counsel at law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and sits on the advisory board of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and stablecoin company Paxos.

However, the idea of appointing a czar is not without controversy. Some advisers within Trump’s transition team reportedly expressed concern that such positions could represent an “unnecessary expansion of government roles” which contradicts Trump’s pledge to reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy.

Other names have surfaced amid discussions about potential candidates for the czar position, including David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Inc., and Brian Morgenstern, public policy chief at Riot Platforms.

Bailey has reportedly been advising the transition team on crypto-related matters and has been vocal about the industry’s desire for a clearer regulatory framework.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com