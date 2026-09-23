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TL;DR

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $998.96 million in net inflows for the September 21 session.

BlackRock IBIT led with $381.4 million, followed by ARKB at $289.1 million and FBTC at $238.8 million.

The figure is a single-day flow total, not cumulative ETF inflows.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs came within a rounding error of a billion-dollar inflow day on September 21.

The group recorded $998.96 million in net inflows, the largest single-session total of 2026 in the validated data set.

Three Funds Drove Most Of The Demand

BlackRock’s IBIT led the session with $381.4 million.

ARK 21Shares’ ARKB followed with $289.1 million, while Fidelity’s FBTC added another $238.8 million.

Together, those three products accounted for the overwhelming majority of the day’s net buying.

For Bitcoin traders, that matters because ETF flows are one of the cleaner windows into regulated US spot demand.

The products have become a meaningful source of marginal buying and selling pressure, particularly on days when flows are large enough to stand out from the surrounding market.

One Huge Day Still Needs Follow-Through

Nearly $1 billion in a single session is significant, but it should not be confused with a cumulative-flow milestone.

It also does not guarantee that the same pace will continue.

ETF demand can reverse quickly depending on price, macro conditions and institutional positioning.

Even with that caveat, September 21 gives the market a hard number that is difficult to dismiss.

Almost $1 billion of net capital entered US spot Bitcoin ETFs in one trading day, with the biggest issuers all contributing meaningfully.

The next few sessions will show whether that was an isolated allocation surge or the start of a more sustained run of institutional demand.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.