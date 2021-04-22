LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Atlanta-based BitMinutes Inc. (BitMinutes.com), a financial services technology company leveraging blockchain and pre-paid minutes tokenization to provide financial inclusion to the global consumer, announced today its partnership with GoodDollar.org, a social impact initiative who distributes free digital currency as part of its mission to onboard and educate the next billion digital asset users.

Sponsored by the world’s leading social investment network eToro, GoodDollar launched in September 2020 and provides its users with a free digital universal basic income (UBI) for people, delivered daily via blockchain. GoodDollar currently has over 220,000 members from over 181 countries claiming GoodDollar tokens, which they will now be able to convert for mobile minutes, via BitMinutes. GoodDollar’s innovative free digital currency distribution model transforms any investment mechanism into a social impact vehicle, and the project has been widely recognized in the industry as being a key contributor in speeding crypto mass adoption to those currently under-served by conventional financial services.

“This is a terrific opportunity for BitMinutes to further our goals and objectives of leveraging our patent-pending technology to help those less fortunate,” said Tom Meredith, the CEO and Founder of BitMinutes. “In working with GoodDollar and its unique global basic income network, it’s easy to see why this partnership can have a positive impact on a global basis.”

The partnership, which calls for the companies to make it possible for GoodDollar members to exchange G$ tokens for BitMinutes mobile phone minutes, will focus on key markets throughout Latin America and the African continent for 4 billion consumers.

“Working with BitMinutes is a great opportunity to demonstrate the role GoodDollar plays in onboarding millions of new global consumers to the world of digital money and the greater digital economy,” said Yoni Assia, the Founder of GoodDollar. “We look forward to this partnership yielding concrete impact for hundreds of thousands of GoodDollar members around the globe.”

About GoodDollar

GoodDollar is a non-profit initiative determined to create a sustainable and scalable framework to bring a digital universal basic income to the world through new digital asset technologies. Its goal is to improve financial education and empowerment by providing people with an easy-to-use, low-risk, and fun way to use digital money, among other market education activities. The project was founded by Yoni Assia, the Co-founder, and CEO of eToro, the social investment platform with over 20 million registered users. eToro has financed the GoodDollar project as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

About BitMinutes Inc., the Company

BitMinutes Inc. is a startup fintech company, founded in the U.S. BitMinutes tokens (BMTs) are exchangeable into universal prepaid airtime minutes. Prepaid minutes are already traded informally as currency within-country mobile networks, available to billions of mobile phone owners.

BitMinutes’ tokens also allow peer-to-peer value transfer to millions of bank and mobile accounts across 70 contracted countries and prepaid airtime top-ups to over 4 billion mobile accounts in over 120 countries. More importantly, BitMinutes plans to facilitate the expansion of micro-credit lending in communities where lending is rare and too expensive for most individual borrowers. BitMinutes’ ownership and transactional records will establish a new type of consumer credit score for emerging market consumers who currently struggle with limited access to capital and a lack of traditional banking services. In addition, BitMinutes will create payment platforms in countries where it launches to facilitate mobile payments similar to the M-Pesa platform which has achieved success in Kenya, but has not yet been widely adopted in other countries.

