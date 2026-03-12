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The TAO price made a solid move this week. Bittensor is now trading around the $200 range after breaking out of a key resistance level. For a project with strong fundamentals and real utility in decentralized machine learning, that’s not surprising.

But here’s the thing. As impressive as Bittensor’s technology is, there’s another project flying under the radar right now. One with even stronger utility, especially when you think about where crypto is headed in the next five to ten years. It’s called BMIC, and it’s currently running a presale for its native token; $BMIC.

BMIC: Quantum-Safe Infrastructure Built for Tomorrow

Most crypto projects ignore the quantum computing threat. They assume it’s decades away or someone else’s problem. BMIC took the opposite approach. They built the first complete quantum-secure finance stack from the ground up.

Here’s what that actually means.

Full quantum-secure finance stack. Not just a wallet with some patches bolted on. BMIC offers wallet, staking, and payments all protected by post-quantum cryptography and signature-hiding smart accounts. Storage, yield, spending; the whole ecosystem is secured.

Zero public-key exposure. This is the big one. Every wallet you use today (MetaMask, or Ledger for example) exposes your public key on-chain. That’s the number one thing quantum computers will target. BMIC uses ERC-4337 smart accounts, hybrid signatures, and private L2 routing. Your public key never appears on-chain. Period.

Quantum-secure staking. Every staking system today leaks your public key. Long-term stakers are sitting ducks for future quantum attacks. BMIC removes key exposure entirely from staking. No other platform offers this.

Quantum-safe payments and credit card system. BMIC enables global payments using PQC authentication and signature-hiding routing. Your transactions are protected from cloning, key recovery, or future quantum fraud. A crypto credit card that’s actually safe? Only BMIC built it.

AI-based security. The platform uses AI to detect threats, optimize PQC performance, and manage workloads across classical and quantum systems. Your security improves automatically as standards evolve. You don’t need to do anything.

Enterprise-grade QSaaS. Banks, fintechs, healthcare providers, governments can plug into BMIC’s Quantum Security-as-a-Service for custody, key management, and secure communications. No rebuilding infrastructure. Just plug and protect.

The project also offers hybrid PQC signatures that upgrade automatically as NIST standards change. A decentralized Quantum Meta-Cloud that prevents corporate gatekeeping of quantum resources. A low-inflation token model backed by actual services; wallet features, enterprise APIs, compute access, plus burns and staking rewards.

BMIC is quantum-native from day one. Built for the world coming, not the world that was.

< Visit $BMIC Presale Today >

Bittensor Price Prediction: 150% Climb in Sight?

Javon Marks shared the TAO chart that looks quite interesting this week. The TAO price broke out of a key resistance trend while holding a large bullish divergence with the MACD. The setup hints at a potential reversal and runs ahead.

With the price breakout confirmed, the next target sits at the $497 level. That means a potential climb of over 150% from current prices around $200. The chart suggests this could be the early stages of that move.

Source: X/@JavonTM1

Bittensor’s fundamentals support the optimism. The network’s decentralized approach to AI model training and inference has real traction. As AI continues penetrating every industry, protocols like Bittensor that decentralize access to compute resources become more valuable.

But here’s the interesting part. Bittensor builds for today’s AI revolution, but BMIC prepares for tomorrow’s quantum revolution. Both solve real problems. Both have strong fundamentals. One is already trading at $200 with 150% potential. The other is still in presale at $0.048 per token.

Why Smart Money Positions Early

The BMIC crypto presale has already raised nearly $500,000. Total supply is 1.5 billion tokens with 750 million available during the presale.

Prices start at $0.048485 per token and increase through up to 50 phases to $0.058182. The launch price will exceed the final presale tier. Around 500 million tokens remain available.

You can participate using ETH, USDT, or USDC on Ethereum. The token follows a deflationary model backed by actual use cases. Value flows from wallet functionality, enterprise APIs, compute access, token burns, staking rewards, and governance rights.

Whether the TAO price hits $497 or not, one thing is clear. Smart money flows to projects solving real problems. Bittensor solves AI decentralization. BMIC solves the quantum threat that makes every existing wallet obsolete.

Most people won’t hear about BMIC until it’s too late. That’s how these things work. The quiet accumulation happens while everyone watches the usual charts. Then one day, the market realizes what’s coming, and early positions become the envy of everyone else.

The TAO price setup looks promising. 150% potential doesn’t come around often. But for investors thinking longer term, the question is whether your portfolio holds any project actually built to survive the next decade.

BMIC is one of them. That’s why it might be the best crypto to buy in this crypto presale phase while prices are still low.

Meet the future of quantum-secure Web3 with BMIC:

Presale: https://bmic.ai/

Social: https://x.com/BMIC_ai

Telegram: https://t.me/+6d1dX_uwKKdhZDFk