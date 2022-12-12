Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were some of the highest-flying meme coins that made many millionaires at the height of the crypto boom last year. The value of the two coins increased thanks to the hype and pumping from celebrities and other high-profile personalities. Fast forward to now, the pumping has stopped, and the two meme coins have imploded. One reason for the collapse is investors turning their attention to projects with proven utility and use cases – and BudBlockz ticks all the boxes.

BudBlockz’s Real Use Cases

Unlike Shiba Inu and Doge, which ballooned purely on hype, BudBlockz is a game-changing project that seeks to address a vital issue in the cannabis sector. It has set out to offer legal cannabis and marijuana users an opportunity to conduct seamless transactions with utmost privacy.

It has launched a first-of-its-kind decentralized e-commerce platform that will offer a range of benefits to consumers, cannabis businesses, manufacturers, and investors. The platform will enable the buying and selling of cannabis securely and in a decentralized way. Additionally, it will help in connecting cannabis consumers with various farms and manufacturers in markets where the plant is legal.

BudBlockz’s real-world application in the cannabis sector sets it apart from meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Meme coins are only mined, traded and staked on crypto exchanges. In contrast, BudBlockz, with its native BLUNT token, offers tremendous advantages and practical use cases by bridging the gap between cryptocurrencies and cannabis.

NFT Utility

BudBlockz is well poised to leverage the popularity and success of the CBD industry to generate long-term value. The crypto cannabis project has also expanded its wings into the non-fungible token (NFT) market, offering a unique NFT collection dubbed Ganja Guruz.

This premium collection of NFTs will allow holders to become fractional cannabis-related business owners. Additionally, it lets holders enjoy membership access to cannabis farms and discounts on various products. Ganja Guruz owners also benefit from the opportunity to earn dividends in various CBD enterprises and gain exposure to the rapidly growing industry.

BudBlockz DeFi Prospects

In addition, BudBlockz stands to surpass mainstream meme coins, having set its sights on the decentralized finance sector. It has unveiled BudSwap, a platform that will enable the peer-to-peer exchange of cryptocurrencies. The platform will allow people to make and receive cryptocurrency payments without intermediaries.

The opportunity to stake BLUNT, the ecosystem native token, should also excite investors looking to generate some passive income. Furthermore, BudBlockz is enhancing its utility by tapping into the multi-billion-dollar gaming industry.

It has unveiled the first-of-its-kind play-to-earn gaming platform based around cannabis and crypto gaming. The platform offers gamers an opportunity to play various retro games for a chance to earn BLUNT tokens.

Bottom Utility

BudBlockz has what it takes to make many people crypto millionaires, much like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu did at the height of the crypto boom. Its growing utility around cannabis, NFTs, decentralized finance and play-to-earn gaming underscores its long-term prospects.

