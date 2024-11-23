Many analysts predict that with the bullish wave in the crypto market, the price of top altcoins may reach new heights before the end of this wave. They say Cardano (ADA) could jump to $10 while Lunex Network will give holders an excess of 15x returns.

ETH has remained the most popular altcoin but has not shown the same kind of performance as Bitcoin or other altcoins. But the altcoin price could go through the roof because it is in the process of creating a bullish flag.

Cardano’s (ADA) Price Might Reach $10 in the Current Bull Cycle

The recent price movement of Cardano (ADA) has made it one of the top altcoins to watch. The Cardano price jumped from $0.32 in November to $0.8, the highest since May 2022, according to CoinMarketCap. Beastlorion forecasted a short-term target of $3.5 and a long-term value of $10 this cycle.

Meanwhile, the sentiment surrounding the Cardano crypto has improved in the past few weeks. Data from TradingView shows the token’s relative strength index has crossed 70 into the overbought region. This means investors are very optimistic about Cardano ADA.

Furthermore, Ali Martinez noted that whales have accumulated the ADA in the past month. Wallets with over $10 million worth of ADA have increased their positions by 145.72%. A price surge could happen in the next few weeks based on these bullish signs.

Ethereum (ETH) Could Pump To New ATH With Bullish Pennant Pattern

Ethereum (ETH) has been trading around the $3k range for weeks now. On the 7-day chart, it has a loss of 2.3%, per CoinMarketCap. In the 14-day timeframe, there is a profit of 10.9%. Despite Ethereum’s slow movement, analysts believe a breakout could occur soon.

One such analyst is ZAYK Charts. He noted that the Ethereum coin has formed a bullish pennant. The altcoin could reach $3,700 in the case of a successful breakout. Another expert called The Moon gave a similar analysis. They said the Ethereum crypto has been struggling to break out of a bullish flag for two weeks.

If successful, the Moon states Ethereum tokens could pump to $4,150. The relative strength index on the cryptocurrency is painting a bullish picture. We might see some upward movements in the coming days.

Lunex Network (LNEX): Analyst Forecasts 5x Price Surge

One of the most exciting crypto ICO projects, Lunex Network (LNEX), has pumped from $0.0012 to $0.0031. In addition, Lunex Network has raised over $2.96 million. With the growing interest in the project, experts believe that Lunex Network (LNEX) has the potential to increase by 5x before the end of the year.

Lunex Network is a trading platform that allows users to trade over 50,000 across over 40 blockchains. Such broad compatibility allows users to swap assets more effectively with a single click of a button. Lunex Network has several benefits, one of which is the concern for users’ information, which is not a common practice among many platforms functioning in the cryptocurrency market.

However, unlike other trading platforms, Lunex users do not need to submit their passports or driver’s licenses for KYC verification. This also makes it easy to register with less stress as compared to other trading platforms while, at the same time, protecting the users’ details.

Moreover, Lunex Network does not ask users to connect to third-party wallets such as MetaMask or PhantomWallet. Users are able to trade within Lunex directly. These characteristics, such as simplicity, privacy, and security, make Lunex Network a suitable place for traders who seek a secure platform.

In Conclusion

Cardano’s (ADA) price movement has caught the attention of large whales. Analysts believe a rise to $10 is possible this cycle. Meanwhile, Ethereum is battling for a possible breakout in the near future. In other news, Lunex Network’s ongoing cryptocurrency ICO has been terrific. Analysts believe the DeFi token could climb higher in the coming months.

