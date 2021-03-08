Press releases Connect Financial to List CNFI Tokens with BitMax

BitMax.io (BTMX.com), an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of CNFI Tokens under the trading pair of CNFI/USDT on Mar 8th at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Connect Financial is offering the world’s first true Crypto Visa Credit Card that allows users to use their assets as collateral without spending them. Staking CNFI tokens assigns the user a credit card tier and its associated features and benefits. Tier levels are based on the number of CNFI tokens staked.

Other Crypto Card projects are essentially prepaid debit cards, which are often met with severe limitations on their usage or acceptance. Most require users to liquidate their cryptocurrency and load their card with fiat currency which they then spend on demand. Other projects even require users to convert their digital assets into their token, which is then used as cash on the card.

The Connect Financial Crypto Visa Credit Card allows users to hold their crypto as long as they want by offering credit based on their cryptocurrency collateral. Users can choose to convert and spend at the point of purchase or they can carry it forward and pay it off with fiat if they want to keep their crypto holdings intact.

BitMax is excited to partner with Connect Financial and supports the crypto credit card use case, allowing users to do more with their digital assets.

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from cash to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions.

About Connect Financial

Connect Financial is offering the world’s first true Crypto Visa Credit Card that allows users to use their assets as collateral without spending them. While Connect is a fresh name in the marketplace, their team members have been working in financial technology, international banking, cryptocurrencies and marketing for decades.

