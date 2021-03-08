Connect Financial to List CNFI Tokens with BitMax

Reading: Dash FastPass Rollout Across Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges Sparks Bullish Surge

BitMax.io (BTMX.com), an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of CNFI Tokens under the trading pair of CNFI/USDT on Mar 8th at 9:00 a.m. EST. 

Connect Financial is offering the world’s first true Crypto Visa Credit Card that allows users to use their assets as collateral without spending them. Staking CNFI tokens assigns the user a credit card tier and its associated features and benefits. Tier levels are based on the number of CNFI tokens staked.

Other Crypto Card projects are essentially prepaid debit cards, which are often met with severe limitations on their usage or acceptance. Most require users to liquidate their cryptocurrency and load their card with fiat currency which they then spend on demand. Other projects even require users to convert their digital assets into their token, which is then used as cash on the card. 

 The Connect Financial Crypto Visa Credit Card allows users to hold their crypto as long as they want by offering credit based on their cryptocurrency collateral. Users can choose to convert and spend at the point of purchase or they can carry it forward and pay it off with fiat if they want to keep their crypto holdings intact.

BitMax is excited to partner with Connect Financial and supports the crypto credit card use case, allowing users to do more with their digital assets.

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from cash to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions. 

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://bitmax.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitMax_Official

Telegram: https://t.me/BitMaxioEnglishOfficial

Medium: https://medium.com/bitmax-io 

About Connect Financial

Connect Financial is offering the world’s first true Crypto Visa Credit Card that allows users to use their assets as collateral without spending them. While Connect is a fresh name in the marketplace, their team members have been working in financial technology, international banking, cryptocurrencies and marketing for decades.

For more information please visit:

Website: https://connect.financial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ConnectWallet

Telegram: https://t.me/connectfinancial

Discord: https://discord.gg/GYeWZ5uE4P

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.

 

