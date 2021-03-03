Press releases ECOMI to List OMI Tokens with BitMax

BitMax.io (BTMX.com), an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of OMI Tokens (OMI) under the trading pair of OMI/USDT on March 2nd at 9:00 a.m. EST.

ECOMI is leading the way in the mass market digital collectible space. Their app, VeVe, offers the most comprehensive digital collectible experience, with premium format 3D digital collectibles from the world’s leading brands. The OMI token underpins the economy of ECOMI Collect and is needed for the sale and purchase of digital collectibles and other digital goods within the VeVe App.

Digital streaming, gaming, in-app purchasing are all multi-billion-dollar markets, and the next one to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. VeVe brings the physical world of collecting into the digital realm and offers collectibles in premium digital format as limited- edition 3D models, which users can place in virtual showrooms, trade or sell on a secondary market, share on social feeds, and view all 3D content in AR.

VeVe works with leading licensors offering digital collectibles from 70+ brands including Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Ultraman, Back to the Future, NFL, MLB, Ghostbusters, and many more.

With so much happening in the NFT space, BitMax is excited to be listing the OMI token for use in the VeVe app. This listing highlights BitMax’s commitment to supporting the rapid growth of the NFT ecosystem.

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from cash to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://bitmax.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitMax_Official

Telegram: https://t.me/BitMaxioEnglishOfficial

Medium: https://medium.com/bitmax-io

About ECOMI

ECOMI is leading the way in the mass market digital collectible space. Their app, VeVe, offers the most comprehensive digital collectible experience, with premium format 3D digital collectibles, from the world’s leading brands.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://www.ecomi.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ecomi_

Telegram: https://t.me/ecomi

Medium: https://medium.com/veve-collectibles

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.