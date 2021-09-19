One of the most prominent changes in the gambling world is definitely the merging of cryptocurrencies and Online Casinos. When put together they pave the path for a promising future for talented gamblers. One of the internet’s all-time favorite online casinos is CryptoGames and today’s review is going to be about its most popular game, DICE!

All about CryptoGames’ Dice!

Since ancient times, a good game of Dice has been used to entertain children, teenagers, adults, and even gamblers. The six-sided cubes have also been used for many entertainments purposes and traditional rituals. The excitement that builds up when a dice is rolled or thrown on a surface is indescribable. It goes without saying that unlike the traditional outlook of the game, the crypto version at the online casinos comes with a much clever design.

There is no sign of a cubic graphical form of the dice in the crypto version. Nor is there any sort of rolling motion of the dice. This means players cannot guess the outcome using the probability distribution method. This statistical method has been used to predict the results of a dice game for many years.

Behind the Exquisitely Designed Version of Dice:

The game of Dice is nothing like the traditional game of luck and probability. Instead of using a simple cube with numbered sides, CryptoGames has brought a simple and modern version of the game. The crypto-oriented version of Dice provides a greater range and higher fidelity of potential outcomes. The range lies between 0.000-99.999, which means, if luck favors you, you will definitely be taking home great rewards!

Hands down, Dice is one of the simplest casino games that has been included in CryptoGames casino. The game is provably fair, meaning all results are fairly processed. This means, there is no scope for cheating or altering the results of any bets made in Dice. Along with the fairness policy, a lot of new gamblers incline towards Dice as their first casino game for the freedom it offers while placing bets. Meaning, since the players are in complete control over the amount they bet, payout, and other risk factors, it is easier for them to form a game plan.

Dice comes with an exclusively low house edge of 1%. VIP members can avail 0.8% house edge on Dice.

The Outlook:

In CryptoGames’ version of Dice, players can manually adjust their payout and bet size before they start the game. They can also check out their winning chances along with the result required to win the game. This helps them to adjust their bet size with precaution. One of the examples for how the win chance and display of requirement works is: If the payout amount is set to a minimum size of 1.02x then the win chance of 92.254% is immediately displayed. Along with these the result required to win for both conditions (when rolled under or over) is displayed.

The objective of the Game:

Players must try to predict the correct result of the dice roll. Meaning, they have to correctly predict if their lucky number will lie over or under the given range for the roll. Here are some of the basic rules to know by heart before jumping into the game:

How to Play Dice:

By following these simple steps, we hope any new player can master the rules of the games really easily!

If you are new to the casino then firstly make sure you are fully registered. Then simply deposit enough funds to your personal deposit address (make sure to check out the minimum deposit amounts for the cryptocurrencies) and wait for one confirmation. Then, as soon as the transaction is done, proceed towards the game. On the game’s page, you will see an almost board-like structure for the game’s design. There, at the top, you will see the necessary tabs to select the amount you want to wager in one bet. Using that tab, enter your desired amount in the “Bet Size” field. After that, right next to it, you will find a tab to select your payout multiplier. This might be a little tricky to decide since the chance of winning the bet depends on your payout. So, it is recommended that you practice with smaller amounts at first to get a clear idea about the payout multiplier. This is also why many players consider the payout multiplier as their lucky number. The payout multiplier range lies between 0.000 to 99.999. Once you are done choosing your lucky multiplier number, you will find two numbers on the bottom of the board. The two options will be displayed as “Roll Over – Number” and “Roll Under- Number”. You must choose one of these two to “Roll” your dice and begin the game. We suggest you take a good look at your winning chances and multiplier before you press on any one of them! And go with your gut feelings! As you make up your mind and finally roll your dice, a number is rolled as soon as you press the button. If your luck favors your odds, then the number will lie within the range you had picked. And you win the bet straightforwardly and bag the payout shown to you. But if luck is not on your side, then your placed bet is lost and you will lose the entire amount you have wagered.

For players using a Desktop device, CryptoGames has added the following Keyboard shortcuts that users can use to play at ease!

Take the Advantage of Auto Bet:

Auto Bet is one of the unique features that the casino has designed for an easier game time! This feature allows you to set up your bets in the most convenient way for you! With the Auto Bet feature, players can adjust the limit to their bet size, payout, and how the bets will be placed on balance change. Making the best use of this feature does indeed guarantee hassle-free betting for all levels of players!

Aim for the Progressive Jackpot for Dice!

In CryptoGames’ casino, everyone is given the chance to win bigger prizes through the progressive Jackpots! All players can win the Jackpot by simply meeting the following conditions when they make a Dice bet:

Their Dice roll is a definite winning roll of 7.777 or 77.777

The last two digits of the Server Seed and the client seed combined and encrypted in SHA512 gives out a number 77 (the Jackpot number on betID)

The bet amount and profit together have to be at least the stated amount (varies for all individual cryptocurrencies)

Winners will receive 100% of the Jackpot if the win amount is above the stated number. If their win amounts are lower, then they will receive a proportional share of the Jackpot with the minimum set to 1%.

List of Cryptocurrencies to use for Dice!

CryptoGames has kept 9 of the latest Cryptocurrencies in the casino for players to avail themselves at any time! These currencies can be converted into credits for the games. All players are free to convert any number of cryptocurrencies to fill up their fund wallets. However, there are limits to how much a player can spend on betting each time. This limit depends on the game and the currency. Following are the 9 currencies one can find at CryptoGames to play Dice:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

Dogecoin

Ether

Ether Classic

Monero

Dash

GAS

Make sure you are fully registered at the casino and are aware of the Minimum Deposit and Withdrawal amount for a smoother transaction! Any lower amount than the stated will not be credited to any player’s account.

Here are the minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts for you to go through:

0.0001 for Bitcoin

0.01 for Ether

0.01 for Litecoin

0.02 for Ether Classic

20 for Dogecoin

0.01 for Monero

0.001 for Bitcoin Cash

0.01 for Dash

0.02 for GAS

The minimum amount for withdrawal is 0.0005 BTC or altcoin equivalent.

The deposit amounts are credited into the players’ accounts after one network confirmation. And for deposits made from an exchange, the process is a tad slower than any deposit made from a direct cryptocurrency wallet.

Partake in the most Simplistic Casino Game and Test your Luck at the Right Place!

With all the information presented above, we hope you have been well informed about CryptoGames’ version of the simplest gambling game, Dice. The game is as easy and simple as you would hope for! From the freedom of building up your own strategies to such profiting rewards, Dice is giving out the best gambling experience to all players on board! With a completely different construction, CryptoGames’ version of Dice has undoubtedly become our top choice for online casino games! So, what are you waiting for! Join the crowd of more promising gamblers at CryptoGames and test your luck with the right game of Dice and the right place, today!