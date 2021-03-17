Press releases DAFI to list DAFI Token with BitMax

BitMax.io (BTMX.com), an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of DAFI Tokens (DAFI) under the trading pair of DAFI/USDT on March 17th at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Dafi rewards users based on network adoption. Dafi is the first protocol to create staking, liquidity, and bounties proportional to each network’s demand. It enables any protocol or platform to create a synthetic flavor from the native token for pegging against network demand.

DAFI, the native-token of the protocol, is used for both staking and governance. When DAFI tokens are staked as collateral, they generate synthetic dDAFI units, which are pegged to the demand on the DAFI network. By supporting the network, users are rewarded for their staking collateral by accumulating synthetics that grow in quantity as demand rises.

Dafi introduces the first alternative token to use network rewards for building a decentralized economy. Instead of directly issuing tokens for staking and liquidity, Dafi ties synthetics to each network’s adoption. Dafi’s goal is to change the way networks distribute tokens for staking and liquidity and reward long-term users. In doing this Dafi is laying down a new foundation for how decentralized economies are built.

About BitMax.io

Launched in August 2018, BitMax.io is a leading digital asset trading platform with a broad range of financial products and services for both retail and institutional clients, with robust design ranging from cash to margin trading, derivatives trading, staking products, and other investment solutions.

About DAFI

