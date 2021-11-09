Jason Citron, the CEO of Discord, posted a teaser today on Twitter hinting at Ethereum integration with the popular chat platform.

Discord CEO and founder Jason Citron has posted a screenshot of a yet unreleased feature that allows users to connect the app with Ethereum.

Citron posted the image in a reply to another post with the text “probably nothing.” Here is how the ETH integration apparently looks like:

Pre-release version of the app showing ETH, MetaMask, and WalletConnect integrations | Source: Jason Citron

As the above image shows, Ethereum is visible under the “Connections” tab in the user settings of the app. There is also another window open in the screenshot that seems to be hinting at MetaMask and WalletConnect integration.

Originally started as a chat platform for gamers, Discord has established itself as a communications app that can be used by anyone for any purpose.

It’s one of the most widely used such platforms, and it has lately become especially popular among the crypto community.

The tweet by the CEO was in response to Packy McCormick’s “Not Boring” newsletter’s latest release, where the writer describes the platform as a “Web 3 sleeper.”

In the replies to Citron’s tweet, a user asked about how they can connect their wallet as they don’t see the option to do so anywhere. They asked whether it was a limited rollout or if it’s a pre-release version. To which, the Discord founder replied with “pre-release.”

Some other users in the replies have raised concerns about whether the app is secure enough for this move. The platform has recently become plagued with attempts at phishing scams.

Citron replied to one such tweet saying “Spam and security our a top priority for us in this space. We have recently spun up team working on it specifically. More to come soon.”

At the time of writing, the Ethereum integration features haven’t yet rolled out on either the app or the browser version.

ETH Price

Ethereum has made a new all-time high today as the coin broke past $4.8k for the first time ever today. Since then, the price has come down a bit as ETH’s price now floats around $4.77k, up 7% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the coin has amassed 34% in gains.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

ETH's price shows very strong momentum up in the past few weeks | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

