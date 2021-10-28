VeVe has secured some massive IP partnerships in it’s early inception. This week, you can add Disney to that growing list.

Let’s take a look at VeVe’s most recent announcement, and what it means for the broader landscape of digital collectibles.

Diversify The Disney Offering

What started as just a Marvel collaboration between VeVe and Disney is quickly expanding into more digital collectible rights for the platform. Expected IP has been highlighted to include the likes of Disney properties such as Star Wars, Pixar (Toy Story, Cars, etc.), and more. The announcement was first made public on VeVe’s Medium page.

The NFTs of Disney characters will be utilized as a promotional tool for Disney+. Which characters the partners will implement is yet to be released. Additionally, the NFTs will be described as “Golden Moments,” as the characters will include golden versions as NFTs.

VeVe is expected to begin unrolling these NFTs leading up to November 12 (which is ‘Disney+ Day’). NFT purchasers, for at least a select amount of the NFTs offered by VeVe, are expected to include a three-month promotional Disney+ subscription for individuals who aren’t already subscribed. Individuals who purchase the “Ultra-Rare” digital collectibles included in the release will received an extended promotional Disney+ subscription to 12 months. Promotional Disney+ subscriptions will only be available in select markets, however.

Nonetheless, it’s always great to see some tangible NFT utilization these days.

VeVe parent company, Ecomi, and it's native token $OMI has performed with strength and consistency since it's debut earlier in the year. | Source: OMI-USD on TradingView.com

VeVe Steps To The Plate

We’ve already seen digital comic IPs come to the VeVe marketplace that include the likes of Marvel and DC. The platform has surpassed 500K active users and is quickly approaching 2M NFTs sold. Earlier in October, VeVe celebrated New York Comic Con with an exclusive daily drop of NFTs that include Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Thanos.

With the early performance results coming in from Marvel’s execution with VeVe, it appears that Disney is ready to scale up a bit with more intellectual property making it’s way to VeVe. The move puts Disney firmly in the ranks of existing powerhouse IP NFT entrants, including the likes of Funko Pop, Hasbro and Mattel.

VeVe and parent company Ecomi utilize the ImmutableX Layer 2 scaling protocol for NFTs on the platform. Financial details around the partnership, both existing and upcoming, have not been disclosed.

For more information on VeVe and Ecomi, check out a deeper dive from our sister network NewsBTC, “ECOMI and VeVe: The Mom And Pop Of NFT Comics And Illustrated Books.”

