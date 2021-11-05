The hype around dog-themed coins is yet to die down completely. Despite declining prices in both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the communities continue to remain very active in social media spaces. A recent development in meme coin communities has been to jump on any and all changes to drive awareness to whatever tokens they are supporting. Dogecoin co-founder Bill Markus has been the latest caught in this wave.

As has been reported, Shiba Inu has been one of the most talked-about crypto projects in social media spaces, bringing investors massive returns despite its lack of utility, completely driven by hype. Markus recently found himself in the crossfire after tweeting about this hype in the crypto community. This brought out the dog coin communities against the co-founder.

Related Reading | Elon Musk’s Dogecoin For Tuition ‘Joke’ Pushes DOGE Towards $0.3

Hype Will Eventually Die Out

Markus took to Twitter to share his thoughts around the hype that has been driving coins in the crypto space. He likened this to “get rich quick” schemes where people invest only to make quick gains in the shortest time frame. For Markus, there is no way that hype can have a lasting effect on the market. He called for there to be more utility to the projects so as to maintain their value long-term.

hype doesn't last, and it attracts get rich quick people who will bail once they get theirs and/or when a new hype appears. if you want something to actually be worth more than what it is currently worth, add lasting value to it. hype adds nothing. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 4, 2021

SHIB price begins recovery trend | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com

Speaking on the issue further, Markus explained that there are a lot of get-rich-quick people in the space and outlined how they can be spotted.

you can tell the "get rich quick" low quality people by what they output – anyone demanding that others 'pump' their token

– anyone blaming other people for their own financial choices

– anyone randomly attacking people because their random investment is doing well, or poorly — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 4, 2021

This did not resonate well with the community who reiterated their support for their favorite meme coins. The consensus although did not completely go against the co-founder as others agreed with his take on this.

Clarifying Connection To Shiba Inu

Markus had been one-half the duo that created the first meme coin, Dogecoin. This has made him a prominent personality in the space. However, the similarities between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have often led people to believe the co-founder is involved with the former. Markus took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the project.

Related Reading | Dogecoin Shows Shiba Inu Who’s Boss As Battle For Supremacy Continues

He explained that he actually had nothing to do with the SHIB token, explaining that he had been consistently contacted by supporters about the coin. According to him, he barely even has anything to do with the meme coin which he had created, although he remains an avid supporter of Dogecoin.

BTW, I have nothing to do with the SHIB project. I made dogecoin 8 years ago and barely have anything to do with dogecoin. I removed the contact form from my website as it was getting spammed with people from SHIB community screaming at me about their token. Don't do that. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 5, 2021

As for his Twitter handle which has the word shib in it, Markus explained that it had nothing to do with Shiba Inu. In fact, he has had the name for years before SHIB had come along. “Doge is a Shiba Inu. I’ve had this name for 7.5 years before SHIB was a token,” said Markus.

Featured image from MarketWatch, chart from TradingView.com