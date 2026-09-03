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EigenLayer has crossed 5 million ETH in restaking deposits across operators, marking another major scale milestone for one of Ethereum’s most closely watched DeFi infrastructure protocols.

The figure includes native ETH and liquid staking token deposits, so it needs to be read carefully. Still, 5 million ETH is a huge number, and it shows how large the restaking market has become.

EigenLayer’s pitch has always been simple but ambitious: let staked ETH secure more than Ethereum alone.

That idea has pulled in capital quickly, but it also created a new set of risks that the market is still learning how to price.

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TL;DR

EigenLayer restaking deposits have crossed 5 million ETH.

The figure includes native ETH and liquid staking token deposits.

Restaking scale is growing, but the model carries additional risk.

Why Restaking Became So Big

Ethereum staking created a large pool of capital earning yield.

EigenLayer asks a natural next question: can that same economic security be reused to support other services? Those services, often called AVSs, can include data availability layers, oracle systems, middleware, rollup infrastructure, and other networks that need security.

For depositors, the attraction is extra yield.

For builders, the attraction is access to Ethereum-linked security without bootstrapping everything from zero.

That combination explains why restaking has grown so quickly.

5M ETH Is A Serious Milestone

Crossing 5 million ETH puts EigenLayer into a different scale category.

This is no longer a small experiment. It is a major concentration of staked assets being routed through a restaking system. That can strengthen Ethereum’s wider infrastructure economy, but it also means failures would matter.

The larger restaking gets, the more important risk controls become.

Slashing conditions, operator performance, AVS security, smart contract risk, and liquidity assumptions all need to be understood properly.

Native ETH And LSTs Are Not The Same

The deposit figure combines different kinds of exposure.

Native ETH restaking is not identical to restaking liquid staking tokens. LSTs already carry their own smart contract, liquidity, and staking-provider risks. Adding restaking on top can create a more layered risk profile.

That does not make the model bad.

It means users need to understand what they are depositing and what risks they are accepting.

A headline number is useful, but the composition behind it matters.

AVS Growth Is The Other Half

Deposits alone do not complete the story.

EigenLayer also needs Actively Validated Services that create real demand for restaked security. If AVSs grow and generate sustainable fees, the model becomes more compelling. If deposits grow faster than useful services, the market may start asking whether the yield is durable.

Protocol metrics point to 18 active security networks, which gives the milestone more context.

Restaking is not only attracting deposits. It is also building out the services that are meant to use those deposits.

The Risk Conversation Is Not Going Away

Restaking has supporters and critics for good reason.

Supporters see it as a way to make Ethereum’s security more productive. Critics worry about correlated risk, complex slashing, leverage-like behavior, and contagion if restaking systems fail.

Both sides have a point.

EigenLayer’s 5 million ETH milestone shows the market wants the product. Now the harder work is making sure the risk is understood as clearly as the opportunity.

This article draws on EigenLayer restaking data from DeFiLlama and related protocol metrics.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This report is based on information released by Defillama. at Defillama