Dogecoin continues to remain on Elon Musk’s list as the billionaire confirmed he held Doge, bitcoin, and ethereum. Speaking at the B Word conference on Thursday, Elon Musk confirmed that he held a couple of cryptos. The digital assets he held included bitcoin, ethereum, and no other than Dogecoin.

The SpaceX CEO is fondly known in the community as the Dogefather. And it seems the Dogefather has not yet forsaken his beloved cryptocurrency. Although he is very fond of the DOGE, Musk confirmed that he owned more bitcoin than Dogecoin or ethereum. This comes as no surprise as the billionaire had always been bullish on bitcoin and continues to back the asset.

“I Want Bitcoin To Succeed”

Musk continued to show his support for the top digital currency. The Tesla CEO reiterated that he wanted to see the coin succeed. His company Tesla had announced earlier in the year that it would begin accepting payment for its vehicles back in February.

Although this feature was later removed due to energy concerns by the company. Citing bitcoin mining energy consumption as the main reason for this decision.

Dogecoin trading at $0.19 after Musk's announcement | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com

Musk also said that the automotive company would “likely” resume accepting bitcoin payments. But more due diligence will be carried out to make sure that mining energy was at or above 50% renewable energy.

“It looks like Bitcoin is shifting more toward renewables. I would want to do a little bit more due diligence to confirm the percentage of renewable energy usage is at or above 50%.”

Even though the company stopped accepting bitcoin payments, Musk did not stop holding. The SpaceX CEO also confirmed at the conference that SpaceX continues to hold the digital asset.

Dogecoin Still A Favorite

Elon Musk continues to show support for the meme project. Last week, Musk had changed his Twitter profile picture to one of him with the reflection of Dogecoin on his sunglasses.

Speaking on his pumping of coins, Musk said, “I might pump, but I don’t dump.”

The price of bitcoin broke $32,000 on an upward trend after Musk made the announcement. Ethereum and Dogecoin were not left out of the run-up either. Both digital assets had both seen prices go up past $2,000 and $0.19 respectively.

The announcement from the CEO has supposedly given some significant boost to the market. Prices of coins have been sluggish as bitcoin had fallen below $30,000 for the second time in a one-month span.

Bitcoin continues to trade above $32,000. And ethereum looks close to breaking the $2,000 mark after falling below it shortly after the conference had ended. Dogecoin is maintaining momentum and is currently trading at $0.19.

