Award-winning Titmouse has partnered with creative studio Magic Machine to launch a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) based show on the Ethereum blockchain. Named Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult, the TV show will have 10,000 exclusive NFT wizards to be acquired by its audience.

Titmouse gained popularity due to their critically acclaimed Big Mouth, The Venture Bros, and Midnight Gospel oriented to adult spectators. Magic Machine, on the other hand, has been working on digitally native content deploy on the Ethereum blockchain.

Related Reading | How NFTs Could Enable New Ways To Fund Scientific Research

Their newest project Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult is amongst the very first to be launched for television, right into a mainstream audience from the Ethereum network. The project will use what they called “the first endemic NFT” Intellectual Properties (IPs) to target this goal by allowing people to have decentralized ownership of their Wizards.

Chris Prynoski, Titmouse President and Founder claimed he is “all in” in the project since day one when the studio decided to partner with Magic Machine. Prynoski added:

I love that they used their big old, wrinkled brains to conjure up the stories first and then attach badass, pixelated art to their immense universe of characters. We are going to make some batshit bananas cartoons together. Those Wizard holders are not going to know what hit them.

How Ethereum Will Transform The Entertainment Business

On the other hand, crypto artist Elf J Trul and Dotta, the co-creators of Forgotten Runes, claimed that a 10,000 NFT Wizard collection will be a new way to tale the shows and its universe’s story. The creators emphasized the importance of lore and the collection’s potential to expand the underlying universe:

When the collection sold out, our holders immediately began creating their own stories and artwork with the characters, and the Forgotten Runes World exploded with life. We are building a collaborative legendarium, and because of blockchain technology, our Wizard holders can truly own these characters, and thus become them. It’s role-playing at a whole new level of authenticity and intimacy.

In that sense, the creators of Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult talked about their plans to make the connection between an audience of a product to the next level.

Our goals now are to heighten and reinforce these emotional bonds by putting these characters into as many media expressions as possible, the animated series being one we are very excited about. Chris and his studio were at the top of our list of partners, and we can’t wait to get started,

In 2021, NFT-based entertainment projects on Ethereum have boomed. The creator of this blockchain himself, Vitalik Buterin, had a small participation in “Stoner Cats” a show launched with this model to provide fans access to exclusive content and to have an independent product from big studios.

Every project using this model on Ethereum, such as Forgotten Runes Wizard’s Cult, seems to demonstrate the fast-growing utility of this new asset class and their potential to disrupt traditional industries outside of finances.

Related Reading | Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin To Be Immortalized In New NFT Collection

At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $4,100 with sideways movement in the daily chart.