Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has become engaged in a documentary about him. The documentary will talk about the making of the world’s computer. Interviews with Buterin and other contributors who were active in the project early on will be included.

The documentary film has been named Ethereum: The Infinite Garden. It will talk about the decentralized nature of Ethereum and its advantages. The film delves into the inner workings of the Ethereum network, as well as the ongoing updates.

Related Reading | Ethereum Exchange Reserves Plummet To More Than Two-Year Low

The studio behind the film, Optimist, is currently in the process of trying to raise 750 ETH to make the film. An approximate $1.5 million to make this documentary a reality.

Ethereum: The Infinite Garden goes into the challenges involved with building a new world. Or in this case, building the internet of value.

Ethereum Fundraising Round

Optimist currently has a fundraising round live on Mirror to try to raise the ETH needed to make the documentary. The fundraising will run through to Friday, July 16th. By which time the studio hopes to have hit its fundraising target.

The fundraising round plays into the idea of what Ethereum represents. Allowing the community to be part of something they believe in without having to jump through hoops.

Ethereum price struggles below $2,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The film which will be the first feature-length Ethereum documentary has already secured filming relationships with Vitalik Buterin and Aya Miyaguchi. Casting is still ongoing to get other members of the Ethereum project to feature in the film.

At the time of this writing, the film has so far raised 331.08 ETH. And it seems to be picking up steam with donations flowing in.

Also involved in the project is NFT artist pplpleaser, a multidisciplinary artist based in New York City. They’ll collaborate to issue a series of Infinite Garden NFTs connected to the initiative..

Rewards For Top Backers

As an incentive for donating, the top three backers of the project will each get issued a unique NFT. A minimum of 16 ETH must be donated to the project to qualify as a top backer.

There have been three top backers so far, and each has received a unique Infinite Garden NFT in exchange for their contributions.

Backers in the 4th to 20th position will be included in the “Infinite Thanks” portion of the film. And get a 1/17 “Infinite Thanks” airdrop Infinite Garden Poster NFT.

Related Reading | Total DeFi Wallets On Ethereum Beats 3,000,000 Mark

The director, Zach Ingrasci, has expressed his excitement for the project. His vision for the film is to make Ethereum more accessible and understandable for the world.

“By highlighting diverse stories from the global network of developers, founders, and end-users, we can create an emotional and human record of Ethereum’s journey. From the inspiring Axie Infinity gamers in the Philippines supporting their families during COVID to the tireless developers making Proof of Stake possible, there already is a bountiful garden to explore.” – Zach Ingrasci, Director, Ethereum: The Infinite Garden

Featured image from NaijaGreen, chart from TradingView.com