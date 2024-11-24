Ethereum is finally showing signs of life again after months of lackluster price action that saw it fall to the wayside. Shiba Inu could soon benefit from Ethereum’s resurgence, as it’s currently consolidating after a successful retest of lower price points.

Meanwhile, newcomer Cutoshi is turning heads with its viral presale that just crossed $1 million in raised funds.

Ethereum Is Again Above $3,300, What’s Next?

After failing to sustain its move above $3,400, Ethereum experienced a pullback that saw it enter a short-term ranging channel where bulls stepped in. This led to an 8.1% intraday surge in Ethereum’s price, which has now settled around $3,346 with a 15% increase in 24-hour volume, or roughly $47.15 billion worth of ETH traded on exchanges.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe has pointed out in a post on X that a significant bullish divergence is forming on the ETH/BTC daily chart. This means that Ethereum could soon start gaining ground against Bitcoin for the first time in months.

On Ethereum’s weekly chart, a golden cross formation is about to take place. This happens when the 50-day moving average indicator crosses above the 200-day MA. This pattern usually marks the start of a prolonged bullish trend and could lead to Ethereum soaring above $3,500 in the upcoming days. When Ethereum starts to move, this usually means one thing, most Ethereum-based altcoins are bound to follow suit, with Shiba Inu and Cutoshi being among the most promising ones.

Shiba Inu Is Ready For The Next Leg Up, $0.000030 Incoming?

One of the major drawbacks that meme coins have is their inherent lack of utility. Shiba Inu and Cutoshi are among the few meme coins that have a real use case. Both projects are backed by a complex ecosystem that offers a wide array of functionalities.

On X, analyst Ali Martinez has drawn a parallel between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s price action. He suggests that SHIB could soon follow DOGE’s footsteps and experience a surge that could see it skyrocket above the crucial $0.000030 level and possibly peak at around $0.000049 in the upcoming weeks.

Moreover, whales continue to accumulate hefty amounts of Shiba Inu, with over 1.67 trillion SHIB tokens scooped up in the last 24 hours. Although it’s undeniable at this point that Shiba Inu will rise much higher, investors who are looking for glorious price multipliers should consider allocating funds to undervalued, low-cap projects that have just started getting attention, like Cutoshi, for example.

Why Cutoshi Could Outperform Most Majors In 2025

CUTO DEX is Cutoshi’s flagship feature. This is a cross-chain decentralized exchange that cuts out the middlemen and allows users to have exclusive control over their funds. This approach distances Cutoshi from the framework of centralized exchanges while simultaneously safeguarding the privacy of its users, echoing the values that inspired Satoshi Nakamoto to create Bitcoin.

Moreover, the community will also be greatly incentivized to engage with the Cutoshi ecosystem via the Cutoshi Farming initiative. They will have the opportunity to complete various missions and quests aimed at promoting Cutoshi on social media. In exchange, they will receive Cuto points that can be later redeemed for $CUTO tokens once the presale event wraps up.

In stage 3 of the $CUTO presale, tokens sell for just $0.0259. This is the perfect entry point for investors who want to capitalize on the utility-driven meme coin revolution.

