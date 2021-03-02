Trade eToro and DS TECHEETAH change face of sponsorship with unique profit only deal

Global investment platform eToro has launched a first-of-its-kind sponsorship deal with reigning double Formula E Champions, DS TECHEETAH. eToro will stake £1million for DS TECHEETAH to invest in its platform and the team will keep any profits made.

DS TECHEETAH will invest the money in some of eToro’s top investors, using eToro’s innovative CopyTrader feature. The team will also invest in themes that align with the team’s values by investing in two of eToro’s thematic portfolios: Renewable Energy and Driverless. The latter portfolio contains a number of stocks in the electric car sector, including Stellantis – the owner of DS Automobiles, the manufacturer of DS TECHEETAH.

eToro believes that this is the first time in the history of sport sponsorship that a deal has been structured in a way where a team risks its profits on the stock market, as the amount of money collected will depend on CopyTrader Investor performance. Traditional sponsorship models are based on a set fee, whereas in this case, it is fluid.

Dylan Holman, Global Sponsorship Manager of eToro, said:

‘We are excited to work with DS TECHEETAH, who believe in our product as much as we do. We hope that by structuring our partnership in this unique way, we can raise awareness to more people around the world of the potential to grow their wealth through investing. We hope to work with more companies in a similar way in the future. “2020 saw a meteoric rise in retail participation in capital markets and we think this trend is here to stay. People want simple access to markets. eToro is a social investing platform where people can execute trades, but also see what others are doing and talk to each other. We were the first to bring social investing to the masses and took this concept one step further by inventing CopyTrader.”

CopyTrader allows users to automatically copy the same trades as top investors in proportion to the amount users choose to invest. To copy an investor on eToro there is no cost and trades are carried out at exactly the same time and at the same market rate. CopyPortfolios offer people access to thematic investing.

Keith Smout, Chief Commercial Officer of DS TECHEETAH, said: “We always want to be at the forefront of innovation, which is one of the key values of Formula E and DS TECHEETAH. There is a lot of synergy with this deal as a number of the DS TECHEETAH team, including two-time Formula E Champion Jean-Eric Vergne, have been using eToro’s CopyTrader. We have seen the benefits of investing in the financial markets and we’re excited about this partnership, as we aim to help demystify investing to our fans throughout the season.”

This partnership sees eToro gain global exposure through an extensive range of marketing opportunities including featuring on the livery of the DS E-TENSE FE20, the team environment, digital rights, VIP tickets, and more.

To find out more about eToro CopyTrader, please visit our website.

About eToro

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to crypto assets. We are a global community of more than 19 million registered users who share their investment strategies, and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real-time, and transact whenever they want.

About DS TECHEETAH

DS TECHEETAH Formula-E team is a Chinese racing team in the all-electric street racing series, ABB FIA Formula E. The team is owned by SECA (Shanghai) Limited. The 2018/19 season saw DS TECHEETAH secure both the Drivers’ Championship with Jean-Éric Vergne and the Teams’ Championship in the first year of our partnership with DS Automobiles. In the 2019/2020 season, DS TECHEETAH claimed its second back-to-back Teams’ and Drivers’ Championship titles, this time with Antonio Felix Da Costa at the helm. TECHEETAH holds the record of most back-to-back Driver wins with Jean-Éric Vergne and Antonio Felix Da Costa securing the Driver titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Disclaimer: eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia. This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.