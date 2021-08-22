Anderson has been accused of laundering crypto through different countries. Former Manchester United player and Golden Boy Award winner, Anderson Luís de Abreu Oliveira, commonly known as Anderson, is subject to a current investigation by the Rio Grande do Sul State Public Prosecutor’s office on the use of various cryptocurrencies for fraud and money laundering.

Anderson is a retired professional football player and is currently working as an assistant manager of Adana Demirspor, a club playing in Turkey’s professional top-flight league for association football, the Turkish Super League.

The operation carried out by the Rio Grande do Sul State Public Prosecutor’s office is called “Operation Criptoshow” has been in operation for over a year and a total number of eight people including Anderson has been charged with the same charges after authorities carried out a series of raids which his apartment in Porto Alegre was also raided by authorities and his personal computer seized.

Laundering Crypto Through Brazil

After the raid of his apartment was conducted, Anderson confirmed in a statement that he had been working as a crypto trader since 2019, but he denied that he participated in any illegal or illicit activities as a trader.

A statement issued by the former Man United midfielder’s lawyer, Julio Cezar Coitinho, says, “We have not been summoned, it is hard to talk right now. There is an investigation underway, Anderson has said he is aware. But Anderson is going to prove that he was a victim, not an accomplice. That is his position.”

It is alleged that in April of last year, a total of about $5.5 million was stolen from a major industrial firm and was deposited in 11 bank accounts in four states in Brazil. The money was then used to purchase various cryptocurrencies in countries abroad and in Brazil as well.

Anderson in his playing career with Manchester United won the Champions League and several premier league titles. He also won the prestigious golden boy award, an award that is given by sports journalists to a young footballer under the age of 21, playing in a European nation’s top-tier league and perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year. And although the lawyer of the former Manchester United midfielder says he’s innocent, if found guilty, he’s going to be going to jail for a lengthy time.

As of the moment, his current club where he works hasn’t issued any statement or commented on the investigation going on.

