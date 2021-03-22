Industry Get Educated On The Student Coin (STC) Initial Coin Offering And Beyond

Student Coin (STC) is a revolutionary new cryptocurrency underpinning a full-scale blockchain platform that allows for the creation of various personal, private, and corporate tokens to serve the growing needs of digital businesses, among several other cutting-edge crypto-based solutions.

STC is in the 81st phase of its ICO launchpad, which means time is running out on the coin that analysts say is “set to explode.” Here’s everything you need to know to get educated on Student Coin.

What Is Student Coin (STC)?

Student Coin’s ICO is in launchpad phase 81, and the project is about to shake up the crypto market. The opportunity to get into an explosive action of innovation in the blockchain industry is almost gone.

According to the ICO’s launchpad schedule, the last day to participate in the sale is on April 30, 2021. But as time ticks by, the STC token will shoot higher, so it is better to act fast.

Learn All About Student Coin And The Incredible Value of STC

Student Coin (STC) works with the Student Coin wallet app that investors can register to use for free. Users can keep track of the price of their favorite coins and tokens through the user-friendly wallet interface, including STC and other STC-based premium tokens.

The wallet app also acts as a command center for all things Student Coin, including weekly insights and handy links to more information such as social media channels and community discussion.

The STC wallet also enables staking for token holders, allowing them to earn additional annual rewards. In the future, a fully functional terminal will be introduced that includes tools for creating and launching DeFi tokens or NFTs.

There’s also an exchange platform in development that everyone would have access to for trading premium and popular tokens. Beyond the value of the tokens alone, which climbed to record highs during the ICO phase, the most valuable thing that Student Coin offers – is the robust educational panel, teaching crypto investors and blockchain developers the ins and outs of the industry.

Why STC Is The Altcoin Analysts Say Is “Set To Explode”

The initial coin offering has also been highlighted recently by YouTuber Digital Millionaire, who says that STC is “set to explode.”

The forecast hasn’t been wrong yet, with STC doing a 10x since the start of 2021 and is still climbing rapidly with no end in sight.

What’s Ahead For The Future of Student Coin According To The Roadmap

The roadmap clearly elucidates how the whole Student Coin experience will be developed. Within the next year, a partnership will be established with Harvard University, London School of Economics, New York University, and more. The official STC ICO launchpad has been released, and the Student Coin affiliate program has been introduced.

A fork to a faster, Ethereum-based version of STC is also coming, along with the listing of STC on several major and minor cryptocurrency exchanges. Before the year’s end, Student Coin will also see the release of iOS and Android apps and the first DeFi and NFT tokens created on the platform.

In 2022 and beyond, there will be the launch of thousands of new tokens, including the first corporate STC token, as well as many other critical new developments.

More About Student Coin And How It All Started

Student Coin got its start at the beginning of 2018 as an educational token for the Student Investor’s Club “Kapitalni” at Kozminski University in Warsaw, Poland. The project quickly spread like wildfire, and soon, a decision was made to scale the solution to other schools and universities globally.

The team consists of published author and Student Coin founder and CEO, Wojciech Podobas, COO Piotr Barbachowski, and CTO Cezary Tabota, as well as advisory board members Andrzej Kusmierz Ph.D from Stanford University and Kozminski University, and Karolina Marzantowicz from UCSC.

To learn more about the groundbreaking project, visit https://www.studentcoin.org/.

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.