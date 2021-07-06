Crypto exchange partnerships are continuing to emerge this year across both traditional stick and ball sport and throughout esports. Major exchange Coinbase is certainly no stranger to esports and gaming in particular, and now looks to continue that investment with their most recent partnership announcement – teaming up with leading esports tournament organizer ESL Gaming.

ESL Gaming: Global Exposure

The newly established partnership will give Coinbase brand exposure for “key ESL events” for the remainder of the calendar year and throughout 2022.

Coinbase has placed an emphasis recently on increasing global exposure. In a recent blog post announcing the firm’s newest endeavor into building a crypto app-store, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong specifically called out near-term objectives of having “an international-first mindset”.

This week’s esports partnership announcement with ESL will likely look to address exactly that; the first event for brand integration will be the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Cologne 2021. IEM tournaments, among many others that ESL operates, take place across the globe – including markets such as Katowice and Beijing most recently. Coinbase will support some of the largest esports tournaments on the scene, encompassing ESL Pro Tour competitions in CS:GO, StarCraft II, and Warcraft III.

Related Reading | Instagram To Allow Users To Sell NFT Collectibles, New Leak Reveals

Gaming & Crypto: A Natural Fit

While companies like BlockFi have dipped their toes in the water with esports, partnering with esports organizations or sponsoring competitive players livestreams, Coinbase and FTX are arguably the two leading exchanges to make a splash in esports and gaming recently.

Last month, FTX partnered with leading esports organization TSM as part of a naming rights deal that rebranded the organization to TSM FTX. That deal didn’t come without some sticking points, however, as FTX will not be able to leverage the naming rights in many major competitive corners of the esports landscape. FTX has also delved into traditional stick and ball sports ventures, including partnerships with Major League Baseball and NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

In enters Coinbase with a splash this week that clearly drives home their commitment to esports and gaming. Earlier this year, the exchange partnered with CS:GO tournament organizer BLAST Premier, and with highly-acclaimed esports organization Evil Geniuses.

ESL Gaming’s Director of Brand Partnerships Eli McCarrel described the partnership as one “between two likeminded companies at the forefront of technology and innovation”. Coinbase will look to engage with brand integration throughout social and digital media, content, broadcast, and beyond. The partnership is especially timely for Coinbase not only as the company shifts towards a more global perspective, but also as esports tournaments look to re-engage through LAN events with live crowds.

Crypto's broader success over the past year has gained traction for major sponsorship deals emerging across both esports and gaming, and throughout traditional sports as well. | Source: CRYPTO CAP on TradingView.com

Related Reading | Crypto Exchange Crypto.com Signs Global Sponsorship With Formula 1