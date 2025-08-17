Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Alternative.me’s Fear & Greed Index, currently at 56, is still in the “greed” zone, but lower than yesterday (60) and last week, indicating a temporary cooling of market sentiment.

Recently, cryptocurrency market sentiment has shown signs of cooling. With fluctuations in global economic data and uncertainty surrounding some macroeconomic policy expectations, investment enthusiasm for mainstream assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) has declined, and the market’s greed index has gradually declined from its highs. Investors are generally showing a more cautious attitude. Short-term speculative funds have retreated, market fluctuations have become more rational, and a large number of XRP, BTC, and ETH holders have begun to turn to Find Mining to seek daily passive income of $8,000 or more.

Find Mining’s solid performance

In stark contrast to fluctuating market sentiment, Find Mining’s mining business remains robust and profitable. Leveraging advanced hashrate management systems, low-energy hardware configurations, and flexible adjustments to its multi-currency mining mechanisms, the company has maintained stable and efficient profitability despite market fluctuations.

During periods of price volatility among major cryptocurrencies, the sustainability of mining returns is particularly crucial. Through technological optimization and scale advantages, Find Mining distributes risk across different cryptocurrencies and hashrate pools, ensuring resilient profitability. Users can earn daily mining returns through a single-click contract purchase.

Find Mining’s Background and Advantages

Find Mining, founded in 2018 and legally registered in the UK, is committed to building an efficient, profitable, transparent, and secure cloud mining system. As a leading global cloud mining provider, the platform offers users a one-stop, convenient mining service:

Low barrier to entry: No specialized skills or expensive equipment are required; simply purchase a contract to start mining.

Robust contracts: Mining contracts guarantee principal and interest, trusted by over 9.4 million members in 175 countries and regions worldwide.

Global footprint: With 135 large-scale mining farms across Europe, including the United States, Italy, Iceland, and Norway, Find Mining has become a reliable choice for both novice and experienced investors.

How to Get Started Quickly

Getting started with Find Mining is simple:

Register – Create your own account on the Find Mining platform. Choose a contract – Select the appropriate mining contract (short-term, medium-term, or long-term) based on your investment preferences.

Basic Hashrate: Valued at $100, 2-day contract term. Upon expiration, receive $100 in principal and $8 in profits.

BTC Classic Hashrate: Valued at $1,500, 10-day contract term. Upon expiration, receive $1,500 in principal and $202.5 in profits.

BTC Advanced Contract: Valued at $5,000, 20-day contract term. Upon expiration, receive $5,000 in principal and $1,550 in profits.

BTC Advanced Contract: Valued at $12,000, 30-day contract term. Upon expiration, receive $12,000 in principal and $6,300 in profits.

BTC Super Hashrate Contract: Valued at $49,000, 40-day contract term. Upon expiration, receive $49,000 in principal and $41,160 in profits.

（For more contract details, please visit the Find Mining official website.）

Purchase a contract – Choose to pay with 12 major cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDC to start mining (starting with a minimum deposit of $100). Enjoy the profits – The system automatically allocates computing power and generates profits. Users can monitor their mining progress and earnings at any time in their account.

As the crypto market continues to change, more and more experienced XRP, ETH, and BTC enthusiasts are beginning to realize that instead of waiting for the price to rise every day, it is better to create a stable cash flow for themselves through Find Mining.

Conclusion

The cooling of greed in the XRP, BTC, and ETH markets suggests a return to rationality in the crypto market. Find Mining, with its legal and regulatory background, robust operations, and sustained profitability, stands out and is becoming the preferred choice of a growing number of investors.

Don’t hesitate! Start earning $8,000 or more in daily passive income with just $100. Start your wealth journey with Find Mining—achieving financial freedom is no longer a dream.

Official Website: https://findmining.com/

Download the Official App: https://findmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.