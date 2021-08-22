As per usual, crypto has been going through a fair amount of scrutiny. Whether it be the questioning the function of NFTs, concern over recent legislation in Congress, or uncertainty in crypto in general, a collection of major companies are singing a different tune.

Ever since Tesla’s redacted customers’ ability to buy Tesla vehicles using crypto, many have wondered about the continued potential application of crypto in the marketplace. Despite this, many more major corporations have picked up the banner that Tesla dropped. It is hard to say what the future may hold for crypto, but with recent adaptation in the marketplace, the emerging technology’s application becomes evermore apparent.

Bitcoinist’s Top 10 Companies Using Crypto Now

1. Microsoft

Similar to Tesla, Microsoft allowed for services to be purchased with crypto, then withdrew. However, Microsoft reversed their stance again and users can now use crypto to carry out certain transactions.

2. AT&T

One of the more popular carrier services in the U.S., AT&T allows for online bills to be paid with crypto, via BitPay.

3. Miami Dolphins

At the start of the 2019 NFL season the Miami Dolphins announced that tickets could now be bought with either Litecoin or Bitcoin. Shortly after, they named Litecoin the “Official Cryptocurrency of the Miami Dolphins.”

4. Virgin Galactic

Sir Richard Branson, owner of over 400 companies, namely Virgin Airlines, Virgin Mobile, and Virgin Galactic announced that those interested in commercial space flight can now purchase tickets using Bitcoin. I guess you can say, quite literally, that Bitcoin is ‘going to the moon.’

5. Norwegian Air

Scandinavia’s largest airline, and Europe’s third largest plans on using crypto for payments of future flights. Though it will be exclusively for Norwegian passengers, the airline hopes to eventually expand their new payment methods to a global scale. The Norwegian Block Exchange (NBX) will be used to conduct such transactions.

6. Wikipedia

In 2014, Wikipedia announced a partnership with Coinbase, one of crypto’s largest trading platforms. Though Wikipedia does not sell any goods and/or services, users are allowed to donate cryptocurrency to the organization.

7. 4Chan

Probably the most expected in the list, 4Chan supports various cryptocurrencies as payment for their 4Chan pass. With most users posting anonymously, it is really no surprise that 4Chan has made the list. The platform allows for Litecoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum as valid forms of payment.

8. ExpressVPN

Emerging as one of the larger VPN service providers, ExpressVPN also makes its way easily onto the list. With many crypto investors using their service, ExpressVPN allows for payments via Bitcoin.

Slight drop-off in Ethereum prices as it nears all-time high | Source : ETHUSD on TradingView.com

9. Amazon

Though Amazon does not directly offer a crypto exchange on their platform, users can use Purse.io. Purse.io allows for users to buy Amazon products with crypto by exchanging crypto for cash while performing an Amazon purchase.

10. Benfica

Lastly, a professional soccer club by the name of Benfica allows for attendees to buy tickets and merchandise with Bitcoin.

