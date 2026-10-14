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Apia, Samoa, October 14, 2026 – The crypto market saw a notable rally in the just-concluded third quarter. It was also the quarter in which HTX turned 13. Over the past 13 years, the industry has weathered multiple bull and bear cycles, and HTX has stood alongside users worldwide throughout them. Resilience in navigating market cycles has been a defining characteristic of HTX over the past 13 years.

To mark its anniversary themed “Resilience Reveals the Future”, HTX launched the 13th-Anniversary Carnival and Trading Championship #3, among other celebratory events, in the third quarter, celebrating alongside users worldwide. Meanwhile, the platform continued to invest in TradFi, trending assets, yield products, and global compliance, delivering an outstanding quarterly performance report.

13th-Anniversary Celebrations Conclude, with Participation from Users Worldwide

On August 13, HTX kicked off its 13th-anniversary celebrations with the Anniversary Carnival. Its spot, futures, Earn and lending businesses rolled out exclusive anniversary promotions in succession, launching a celebration that lasted more than a month.

The annual trading competition Trading Championship #3 was the centerpiece of the anniversary celebrations. It attracted 45,000 registrations and generated 6.8 billion USDT in futures trading volume, making it the platform’s largest campaign of the quarter by both participation and trading volume. Meanwhile, HTX futures copy trading volume grew 21% quarter over quarter.

For spot trading, a series of 13th-anniversary campaigns, including the Individual Challenge, Trending Cryptos Margin Trading Carnival, and Points Tasks, played a key role in driving spot trading growth during the quarter. Over the three-month period, HTX launched 14 themed spot trading campaigns, attracting more than 46,000 registrations and generating over 500 million USDT in trading volume across the campaigns.

For 13 years, HTX and users worldwide have navigated one market cycle after another together. The anniversary celebrations were both a gesture of appreciation for users’ long-term support and a reflection of HTX’s determination to carry its resilience into the next 13 years.

TradFi Asset Offerings Expand as Quarterly Trading Volume More Than Doubles

In the third quarter, HTX listed 183 new futures assets, including 154 stocks and index-related assets. As of now, the platform offers 278 tradable stock assets, spanning US stocks, major global indices and ETFs, pre-IPO unicorns, and leading companies in Japan and South Korea, continuing to lead the industry in multi-market stock asset coverage.

HTX’s asset lineup focuses on four key sectors: AI hardware and semiconductor computing power, global e-commerce and internet companies, leading Asia-Pacific companies and major indices, and high-dividend blue-chip stocks. AI and semiconductor computing, leading Asia-Pacific companies, and pre-IPO unicorns were key themes throughout the quarter. Popular assets such as POLYMARKET, OURA and MOONSHOT were also listed. Eligible users can access global market opportunities through HTX without switching between platforms. This service is not available in jurisdictions subject to regulatory restrictions.

The expanded asset lineup drove rapid growth in trading volume. So far the cumulative TradFi trading volume on HTX has approached $6 billion, with $4.1 billion generated in the third quarter alone, more than doubling the cumulative total from the previous quarter.

The trading experience was upgraded alongside these developments. Stock perpetual futures feature a dividend settlement mechanism, allowing position values to adjust more continuously when an underlying stock goes ex-dividend and reducing the impact of non-trading-related price adjustments on users’ positions. TradFi asset detail pages include market data, news updates, and company profile, bringing key information together in one place. Dedicated categories for stocks, commodities and ETFs have also been added to market rankings, making it easier for users to discover assets. HTX has also upgraded its TradFi trading fee structure, bringing its net trading fees into the industry’s top tier.

HTX is also taking a longer-term view of the convergence of traditional finance and crypto markets. As real-world assets (RWAs), particularly tokenized stocks, become an increasingly important area of development in the global digital asset industry, the platform is monitoring regulatory developments and exploring regulatory frameworks and compliance pathways in preparation for future product innovation. All related products and services offered by the platform operate within the framework of applicable laws and regulations, and access restrictions are applied to users in certain jurisdictions as required.

Trending Assets Emerge as Earn and Lending Products Put Funds to Work Efficiently

In the third quarter, HTX listed new projects attracting strong market interest, several of which were first listed on the platform. Niulai was the quarter’s top-performing newly listed token, recording a peak gain of more than 500%. DOS and STONK each recorded peak gains of 240% after listing.

Earn and lending products expanded alongside new asset listings. During the quarter, HTX Earn changed the launch schedule for its new-token products from weekly updates to real-time synchronization with new listings, allowing users to access corresponding Earn products as soon as eligible popular tokens become available. Nearly 500,000 users participated in HTX Earn during the quarter, with subscription amounts totaling nearly 1 billion USDT. SVIP Flexible Earn products added BTC and ETH, expanding the options available to users with large holdings. In addition, SmartEarn introduced a trading-linked APY boost, offering a base APY of 4% upon activation and up to 9% APY for users who meet the required trading volume threshold. This further expands the yield potential for idle assets.

Margin and Convert features added 21 tradable assets, with XAUT becoming the first precious metal asset available through Convert. This further expanded the range of assets available for trading, borrowing and use as collateral. Loan interest rates are adjusted frequently in response to market conditions across more than 50 cryptocurrencies. Interest rates for large loans remain among the lower levels in the industry.

Risk management tools were also upgraded. Trailing stop orders and MMR TP/SL orders were launched successively. Stop-loss levels can automatically track market movements, giving users with large positions and high leverage greater flexibility in managing risk.

Advancing Global Compliance and Making a Major Brand Appearance at TOKEN2049

Compliance is a prerequisite for global expansion. In the third quarter, HTX made further progress on compliance initiatives in several key markets. In Dubai, the establishment of the relevant applicant entity received preliminary approval from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), with subsequent regulatory applications and compliance reviews proceeding as planned. In Pakistan, following the formal publication of virtual asset service regulations and the launch of a licensing application process, HTX continued to advance the establishment of its local entity, its formal license application, and the development of its compliance framework, building on the No Objection Certificate (NoC) already obtained from the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA).

HTX continued to strengthen its presence in regional markets. In August, HTX Ventures participated in Conviction Vietnam, building connections with local users and Web3 ecosystem partners. As the fourth quarter began, HTX appeared at TOKEN2049, a major annual gathering for the global crypto industry. Held in Singapore from October 7–8, the event brought together projects, investment firms, developers, and industry builders from around the world. HTX Ventures exhibited at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, engaging invited guests through brand displays and on-site interactions. Justin Sun, adviser to HTX and a core supporter of HTX DAO, attended related events and delivered a speech. He visited the HTX Ventures booth to meet with the team and other industry participants.

At Future Night, a private, invitation-only event hosted by HTX DAO during the same period, Justin Sun shared his views on industry trends via video. He noted that the crypto industry is becoming more closely connected with traditional finance. AI is changing how wealth is created, while crypto and digital finance are transforming how wealth is held and transferred. He also said that stablecoins could play a greater role in global payments and settlement, while the on-chain adoption of traditional assets such as bonds, funds and gold is likely to continue developing. The free flow of value in the digital world, he said, will be an important trend to watch over the next decade.

During the event, HTX DAO also hosted a private VIP dinner. Justin Sun met face to face with industry representatives, ecosystem contributors, and partners to exchange views on industry developments, market changes, product experiences, and future collaboration.

HTX DAO Ecosystem Expands as Q3 $HTX Burn Approaches

HTX DAO continued to support the long-term value of $HTX in the third quarter by steadily implementing its deflationary mechanism through quarterly token burns, while expanding $HTX use cases and building consensus among developers and the community. These efforts aim to lay a solid foundation for the ecosystem’s long-term development.

On July 15, HTX DAO completed its Q2 2026 $HTX token burn, valued at more than $13.6 million, bringing cumulative burns and donations to 117.79 trillion tokens. In line with its quarterly burn schedule, the Q3 $HTX token burn is scheduled to take place on October 15.

On the ecosystem front, HTX DAO focused on developers and the community. The Genesis Hackathon, co-hosted by HTX DAO and B.AI, attracted more than 200 developer teams exploring $HTX use cases, AI agent finance, on-chain asset management, and DAO tools. At Future Night, HTX DAO ambassador Molly shared that several projects developed by global university teams participating in the hackathon had advanced to further incubation stages and were exploring ways to integrate with use cases across the $HTX ecosystem.

Molly also shared that nearly 200 active volunteers were independently contributing to HTX DAO community development. In the fourth quarter, HTX DAO plans to develop regional community nodes to support members in organizing events and exchanging ideas. She also noted that HTX, as an ecosystem participant, continues to optimize withdrawal fees, gather user feedback, and improve the app experience.

Navigating Market Cycles with Resilience, Shaping the Future Together with Users Worldwide

Thirteen years ago, HTX began as a digital asset trading platform. Today, it has grown into a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem serving users worldwide. Over the years, markets have experienced both highs and lows, and the industry landscape has evolved. Throughout these changes, HTX has remained committed to putting users first. Regardless of market conditions, improving its products and prioritizing the security of user assets remain among the platform’s top priorities.

Standing at the beginning of its 14th year, HTX will continue to navigate market cycles with resilience and build the future together with users worldwide.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

Guided by its vision to “Achieve Financial Freedom for 8 Billion People Worldwide,” HTX works to make the digital asset space more accessible to a broader audience. The platform continues to develop its products and services in response to user needs and an evolving industry landscape.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.net.in/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord. For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com.





