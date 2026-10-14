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Summary

Only 50 million tokens exist, and a scheduled 50% burn will reduce the supply to 25 million, making #SECT one of the lowest-supply tokens on the market.

The token still trades on Uniswap close to its initial price of $0.10, with its liquidity locked through Team Finance.

Four Sectora products have finished interfaces and are in final testing.

Holders can earn 14.9% APY through a staking contract whose code is verified on Etherscan.

Sectora Foundation today announced that four of its products have completed interface development and entered final testing on testnet ahead of launch. The company’s #SECT token, which serves as the token of its cybersecurity network for crypto infrastructure and tokenized assets, is available on Uniswap (SECT/USDT pair on Ethereum).

The token has a total supply of 50 million and a market capitalization of approximately $5 million. Liquidity is locked through Team Finance, the token is listed on CoinGecko, and its launch was previously announced on AP News and Benzinga.

Product Development Status

Four Sectora products have finished interfaces and are in final testing on testnet: the Sectora L3 network with its SectoraScan explorer, the Sectora DEX, the hash market, and Sectora Shield.

The team is conducting 15 tests of the network and its validators; the fourth test has been completed successfully. The SectoraScan explorer is available to the public at sectoraorg.com/sectorascan.

Security Infrastructure

Sectora develops security solutions for crypto networks and tokenized assets. Its Sectora Shield is a post-quantum security engine built on the NIST FIPS 203, 204, and 205 standards.

Additional solutions include smart contract audits, custody controls, continuous on-chain monitoring, and an asset tokenization platform.

Token Supply and Contract Details

#SECT has a total supply of 50 million tokens.

A one-time burn of 50% of the supply is scheduled for March 15, 2027, which will reduce the supply to 25 million tokens.

After the burn, the supply cannot increase. The smart contract is renounced, contains no mint function, charges 0% transaction fees, and has been audited by Cyberscope.

In addition, 80% of every hash power purchase on the upcoming hash market will be used to buy back and burn #SECT tokens on the open market.

Holder Rewards Program

Holder rewards are the first Sectora product running on Ethereum mainnet. Holders can deposit #SECT at sectoraorg.com/staking and earn 14.9% APY.

Rewards accrue every second, with no lock-up period and no withdrawal penalty. Rewards are paid from a pool of 1,490,000 #SECT that the foundation funded prior to the first deposit. The staking contract code is verified on Etherscan.

Market context

At about $5 million, #SECT’s market capitalization is a small fraction of those of established networks such as XRP (over $85 billion) and Solana (over $62 billion). Sectora’s whitepaper illustrates that if #SECT reached 1% of those valuations, its price would be $17.14 and $12.53, respectively.

This is an illustrative scenario, not a price forecast or financial advice.

The founders stated that #SECT is not a pump-and-dump token, but one designed for long-term holding. “Sectora is a long-term project, with a fixed supply, a renounced contract, locked liquidity and a public audit,” they said. “We want our community to grow alongside the project, steadily and progressively.”

Official Links

About Sectora Foundation

Sectora Foundation is a company registered in Illinois, United States, that develops security infrastructure for crypto networks and tokenized real-world assets, including smart contract audits, institutional custody controls, continuous on-chain monitoring, and post-quantum cryptography. #SECT is the token of its network.

Media contact:

Sectora Foundation Team

support@sectoraorg.com

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