Junkie Catz, a unique NFT and passive income project on the Polygon Network, is announcing the launch of their brand new NFT collection for Oct 27th at 7 PM UTC. The collection is a passion project from a group of NFT enthusiasts, who have come together to release a set of NFTs of their very own.

The Junkie Catz collection is based on a group of “junkie cats”, who have found themselves in hard times, and utilizes distinct and creative artwork to share their story.

The Tragic Story Of Junkie Catz

The backstory of Junkie Catz is strange but compelling. A group of friendly, well-groomed, and well-loved housecats had found themselves on the wrong side of the law. After roaming too far from their local neighborhood, a run-in with the local cat catcher was the life-changing experience that sealed their fate for these once normal house cats. It was straight to the pound for these poor kitties, with life never being the same again.

The Birth Of Junkie Catz

Jail is harsh for anyone, even the toughest of felines, but life inside was especially hard for this group. The cats found they had to quickly adapt to their new surroundings, and leave their old life behind. Slowly but surely, the cats adapted, which also meant they had to do what they had to do to survive in such a demanding environment. Drugs and addiction became the norm. Incarceration was not easy, and soon enough, the house cats were no more.

The Junkie Catz were born.

The Release Of Junkie Catz

The team behind Junkie cats is a group of highly skilled industry experts with a lot of enthusiasm for the NFT market. The team saw an opportunity to tell a unique story, while also rewarding the holders of their work with bonuses in a few different ways. Junkie Catz is more than just an NFT release.

The Project Roadmap

The team behind the NFT project, Junkie Catz, have some ambitious plans and goals. Their sights are set on a complete sell-out on day one, and have a plan in place to deliver this result.

The roadmap for the initial launch of Junkie Catz is laid out into five stages, based on the sale of the preliminary mint:

10% Sold – Junkie Catz are released from jail and the Bondsman is paid his due.

25% Sold – 5,000 $MATIC will be allocated to be distributed amongst holders of certain traits.

50% Sold – Distribution of rare and limited editions Junkie Catz NFTs will be distributed to selected holders in the community.

75% Sold – 10,000 $MATIC will be distributed amongst holders of certain traits.

100% Sold – 15,000 $MATIC will be distributed to select holders depending if you hold the super rare Catz! there will only be a select amount of these available.

Once the initial mint is sold, Junkie Catz version two will commence and a new mint will come into play.

Passive Income, Rewards, And Gamification

The Junkie Catz team is passionate about not only NFTs, but also rewarding their community. Junkie Catz has a significant reward system in place and the team wants to repay their supporters they have in any way possible. Holders of Junkie Catz will be rewarded in various limited edition, and rare Junkie Catz NFT collectibles. As well as NFTs, a large allocation of $MATIC is dedicated to early buyers plus holders will also be rewarded in $MATIC reflections just by holding the NFTs.

Gamification will also soon take place once the initial mint is sold, with plans to not only allow holders to experience the metaverse, but to be rewarded for participating.

Junkie Catz is not just an NFT project but a gamified, passive income project at the same time. A fresh perspective on NFTs and community rewards.

The launch date is set for Oct 27th at 7 PM PST, updates will be rolling out and shared as they happen through Junkie Catz official social media pages.

