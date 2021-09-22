Kraken is currently one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Its web and app interfaces provide users with an easy-to-use way to buy, sell, trade, and store cryptocurrencies. The crypto exchange currently features a couple of ways to buy crypto on its platform, including credit and debit cards. Now, Kraken has added two more ways for its users to purchase crypto on the app.

Kraken Adds Google And Apple Pay

A recent post on Kraken’s blog announced the addition of two new payments options to the crypto exchange. This comes at a time where crypto investors are looking for new ways to pay for their investments. The crypto exchange announced that it was now adding the option to buy crypto with Google Pay and Apple Pay. Two payments mode which has been growing in popularity amongst users in recent years.

Both Apple Pay and Google Pay will automatically connect with the Kraken app on the device. Enabling easy access to paying with crypto, which can be done in a matter of seconds on the app. The new payment methods do require a minimum purchase of $10 when paying with them. And the maximum purchase currently is $7,500 for each payment method in a 7-day rolling period.

These new additions will make it even easier for users to purchase crypto. And new investors in the market do not have to go through a convoluted process in order to purchase their first crypto.

“With the addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay, we take yet another step forward making it easier to make crypto part of your daily experience.”

Easier Ways To Purchase Crypto

Kraken is not alone in adding innovative payment methods to its platform. About a month ago, Coinbase announced that it was adding the option to purchase crypto on the exchange using Apple Pay. Google Pay capability was added onto the platform later, which now allows users to purchase crypto on the exchange easily.

Payments giants PayPal, at the beginning of the year, had rolled out crypto support for its U.S. customers. August 2021 saw the payments platform extending its crypto offering to the U.K. Allowing users to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies on the app.

In a move that took the market by surprise, the U.K. Post Office had also taken a plunge into cryptocurrencies. As of two weeks ago, users of its app EasyID can now directly purchase crypto from German-based crypto exchange Swarm Markets.

