INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sept. 13, 2021. – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SEED on September 14, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SEED/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2021.

The crypto market opens up new development paths and blockchain opportunities. In this market, SafeHamsters (SEED) project is trying to build a safe place for crypto investors. SafeHamsters’ SEED token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on September 14, 2021.

What Is SEED

SafeHamsters League is the first blockchain based 3D AR game with upgradable NFT, SEED is its main game token, which can be farmed with SafeHamsters.

The goal of SafeHamsters project is to become the first global blockchain ecosystem based on the principle of “Fun & Rich”, unite the most popular and effective services to provide income for each of the participants in this ecosystem. Combining this with the ease of implementation, the interconnection of DeFi services and training for even greater mass adoption on the crypto market.

Tokenomics of SEED

SafeHamsters (SEED) is a community driven, fair launched DeFi token, the total dynamic supply was 2.5 billion at launch and will continue decreasing through burn transactions, 0% of the total supply is for the team, $250,000 is locked in the liquidity pool. 29,528 was for private sale; 3,423 was for public sale; 1,000 was for market release; 167,049 was locked for 2 years; these figures may be subject to change as this is a deflationary system in which all sales result in burning supply.

SEED token burn algorithm is provided with the implementation of the Staking / Farming platform.

The listing of SEED on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

