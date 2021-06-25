Marvel announces NFTs that fans around the world can buy on the Veve Digital Collectibles store.

The collaboration, between Marvel Entertainment and Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited, will involve the companies releasing Marvel-branded digital collectibles, comic books, 3d statues, and more.

Marvel To Release NFTs on Veve Digital Collectibles App

The Marvel NFTs and other collectibles will release on Orbis Blockchain’s Veve Digital Collectibles app.

The app will not only work as a storefront for the collectibles, but also as a platform where fans can showcase their collections.

Fans will also be able to hunt for rare NFT comic books and collectibles. They can trade them on the secondary marketplace, or put them in their fully customizable collection showrooms.

A unique feature of the Veve app is the mixed-reality experience. Users can stand side-by-side with their NFT collectibles in the real world using augmented reality.

David Yu, the co-founder and CEO of Veve says:

Fans want to watch and post about their favorite characters, talk about them on social media, and find ways to interact with these characters however they can. The VeVe Digital Collectibles App takes that idea of collecting to the next level by embodying that element of fun while also making the growing trend of NFT digital collectibles accessible for everyone.

Veve doesn’t work on the Ethereum blockchain, unlike many other NFT platforms. Rather, it uses a blockchain where competition isn’t incentivized among miners. Therefore the platform consumes 99% less energy than ETH.

Back in March, Veve announced that they plan to become the first 100% carbon neutral NFT platform. They are going to do this by buying carbon credits equal to the footprint produced by their NFT mining.

More details regarding the collaboration will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Good News Amidst The Market Crash

The NFT market crashed 90% in the past month. There is fear among investors as to whether there is any future left or not.

Marvel’s announcement is a huge vote of confidence in the future of the technology. While the market might never reach the same heights again, it will certainly become better than its current state.

The NFT crash happened around the same time as Bitcoin‘s drop to 50% of its value.

Right now, the cryptocurrency is floating around 33k. Its value is down 11% in the past 7 days. Here is a chart noting the trend in its price:

BTC price seems to be down right now | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

It’s hard to say at the moment whether the market will take a bullish turn or not.

Featured image from Marvel